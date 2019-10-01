Kyle Henson Joins NIKA as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Growth

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NIKA, a global provider of facilities operations announced that it has hired Kyle Henson to join the company's Executive Leadership Team as the Executive Vice President of Strategy and Growth. Mr. Henson is known for his extensive expertise in business development and growth strategies for contractors supporting the Department of Defense and other U.S. government agencies. In this new role, Mr. Henson will oversee the business development, capture, strategic partnerships, and proposal and marketing functions at NIKA.

Kyle Henson, NIKA Executive Vice President of Strategy and Growth

NIKA COO, Usman Shakir, commented on the appointment, "Kyle's knowledge of our market, customers, partners, and services will be invaluable as we leverage his expertise in implementing growth strategies." He continued, "We are thrilled that Kyle has accepted the challenge of driving NIKA's long-term growth initiatives and helping us continue to build upon a tradition of excellence."

Prior to joining NIKA, Mr. Henson served as Vice President of Business Development at J&J Worldwide Services, where he showcased his talents supporting strategic growth operations for a team of medical operations and maintenance, construction, and environmental service providers. During Mr. Henson's tenure and his various strategic operational roles at J&J, the firm grew from $100 million to $430 million and expanded its domestic and global presence.

"Having partnered with NIKA on prior engagements, I have a deep appreciation for their commitment to customer service and passion for success," said Mr. Henson. "I am excited to become part of a team that is consistently working to deliver an exceptional level of service to our nation's government and the men and women of the U.S. Military."

Mr. Henson earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin in 2001 and has nearly two decades of experience in government contracting.

About NIKA

NIKA delivers comprehensive services and solutions to support the full life cycle of facilities. For more than two decades, the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies, as well as commercial and higher education institutions, have trusted NIKA to design, build, operate, and manage their real property. By combining facilities operations management, engineering, and architecture services, we provide value and expertise for complex and mission critical facilities. Headquartered in Rockville, MD with offices in San Antonio, TX, NIKA helps clients enhance operational excellence in locations around the globe.

For more information about NIKA, please visit http://www.nikasolutions.com.

For further information, contact:

Rosanna Cruz

rcruz@nikasolutions.com

(301) 770-3520

www.nikasolutions.com

SOURCE NIKA

Related Links

https://www.nikasolutions.com

