Kyle Media and Aidentified Partnership Sets New Standard for Marketing Efficiency and ROI via AI-based Sales & Marketing Platform for Marine Marketers

"It's tough to win this year's race using last year's technology," says Kevin Wells, SVP of Aidentified. Tweet this

Aidentified's platform identifies and qualifies true prospective boat buyers based on a variety of factors such as household net worth, imputed income, recent wealth events, career and life event dynamics, and 150+ additional triggers predicting future buying behavior. This partnership will allow Kyle Media clients to better qualify the leads generated through their advertising efforts, improving efficiency and ROI, and will be a huge step toward better understanding of the Kyle Media audience across all platforms, including the Great Lakes Scuttlebutt readership.

"I was racing sailboats by the age of 12 and quickly learned that innovation (sails, mostly) was often the difference between a win or a loss. The marine industry is filled with competitors and that principle is still true—it's tough to win this year's race using last year's technology. By bringing our AI-based technology to the industry together with Kyle Media, we'll enable a new set of innovative winners in the marine space," says Kevin Wells, SVP of Luxury Markets at Aidentified.

About Kyle Media, Inc.

Kyle Media, Inc.—the parent company of Great Lakes Scuttlebutt and Marine Ad Network—provides an effective meeting place for marine businesses to connect to boaters using the most productive combination of print and digital platforms.

Great Lakes Scuttlebutt magazine was founded by an avid boater, Jerry Kyle, in 1992. Today, his son, Erik Kyle, is at the helm continuing the legacy of providing an attractive free print magazine for nearly 30 years. Great Lakes Scuttlebutt is distributed at more than 1600 locations across the Great Lakes and beyond and is available for free online at www.greatlakesscuttlebutt.com/signup .

The Marine Ad Network was born in 2015 and continues to be the only ad network specifically serving the marine industry. Run by Erik Kyle and his wife, Melanie, the Marine Ad Network allows customers to achieve their marketing goals with less hassle while reaching their ideal customer through a combination of display advertising, retargeting, hyperlocal marketing, and geo-fencing. ( www.marineadnetwork.net )

About Aidentified

Aidentified was founded by twin brothers Darr and Tom Aley after a number of successful data-related ventures and work at Amazon, D&B, and Dow Jones. The unmet opportunity they saw was the "Holy Grail" of combining an individual's consumer and professional attributes into a unified single household profile, using new technology to surface relevant relationships.

Leveraging 210 million U.S. profiles, Aidentified uses the latest AI and machine learning technologies that allow its customers to search for prospects based on recent wealth events that include stock trades, M&As, IPOs, management changes, investments, income, age, location, personal interests and more. Aidentified's proprietary Relationship Mapping algorithms further help by connecting customers' personal, corporate and client networks to find the strongest path to a prospect. (www.aidentified.com)

Press Contacts:

Kyle Media, Inc.

Erik Kyle

[email protected]

877-775-2538

Aidentified LLC

Myra Jolivet

[email protected]

760-610-9096

SOURCE Aidentified