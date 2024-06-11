Kyle Peterson Injured in Motorcycle vs. Truck Accident on Sam Houston Parkway

HOUSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on a motorcycle versus truck accident that occurred on May 6, 2024, shortly before 7:30 a.m. along Sam Houston Parkway in Houston, TX . Kyle Peterson sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Houston Crash:

The crash occurred on the Sam Houston Parkway service road south of the Westview Road intersection.

According to authorities, 61-year-old Kyle Peterson was traveling on a northbound Yamaha motorcycle on the service road when a westbound Mack truck exiting a private drive attempted a right turn onto the service road at a possibly unsafe time, allegedly failing to yield the right of way to roadway traffic. This resulted in a collision between the front-end of the motorcycle and the left side of the truck.

Peterson sustained reportedly severe injuries and was transported to a local medical facility by emergency medical services for necessary treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

