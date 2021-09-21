Kyle Staples Joins First Port City Bank Family

BAINBRIDGE, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Ewing, President, and CEO of First Port City Bank is pleased to announce that Kyle Staples has joined the First Port City Bank lending team as Vice President/Commercial Lender. A graduate of The Stafford School of Business at ABAC in Tifton, Georgia, Kyle will be working out of the Main Branch of First Port City Bank in Bainbridge, where he will be handling all aspects of commercial lending. Kyle comes to Bainbridge from Forsyth, Georgia, where he has been in banking and finance for 6 years.

When ask about his move to Bainbridge and his employment at First Port City Bank, Kyle says, "It is great to be near family and have this tremendous opportunity with First Port City Bank. Bainbridge is an amazing town to raise a family and First Port City Bank is the ideal community bank. I am thankful for the chance to grow and learn from the best in the business and do my part to help in the bank's continued growth."

"Kyle really exemplifies our core values and is a great addition to the First Port City Bank family. His desire to exceed the expectations of his customers, and to also serve within this community, is a great compliment to what we do each day as a company." Mr. Ewing says as he welcomes Kyle to First Port City Bank. Kyle is available immediately to help with all your commercial lending needs.

Founded in 1974, First Port City Bank is approximately a $356 Million community bank offering a full line of financial services and solutions thru 5 full-service banking offices in Bainbridge and Donalsonville, Georgia, and Yulee and Fernandina Beach, Florida. First Port City Bank is consistently ranked as one of the top community banks in the nation and has been voted "Best Bank" in Decatur County for 9 Years. For more information, visit www.firstportcity.com. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. Follow FPCB on Twitter @portcity_bank, Instagram #firstportcitybank, Facebook @firstportcity, LinkedIn @First Port City Bank,

