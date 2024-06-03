Kyle Victor Joins Crest Hill Advisors as a Partner

-- Will Open Firm's Legislative Practice –

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crest Hill Advisors LLC is pleased to announce that Kyle Victor, an experienced government relations executive and a long-time senior congressional staff member, has joined the firm to found its legislative practice

"I am delighted that Kyle is joining Crest Hill," said Managing Partner Scott Blake Harris. "His work both on Capitol Hill and as a senior government relations executive for VMware provides the perfect background to offer our clients sound advice and effective advocacy on public policy and legislative matters. His expertise on telecommunications, technology, artificial intelligence, cloud policy and cybersecurity issues is exactly what our clients are seeking.

Kyle joins Crest Hill from VMware where he was the Global Head of Government Relations and Public Policy. He previously served as Chief of Staff, and before that Legislative Director, for Congresswoman Doris O. Matsui, Ranking Member of the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee. He also served as a legislative aide to Senator Thomas R. Carper, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environmental and Public Works (EPW) .

"After more than 22 years on Capitol Hill and in the private sector, I am thrilled to partner with Scott at Crest Hill Advisors. Scott brings decades of experience and is a recognized leader on telecommunications, technology and energy issues. I am excited to be able to work with him in advancing Crest Hill's clients goals and priorities in Washington," said Mr. Victor.

Crest Hill Advisors LLC is a Washington, DC consulting firm focusing on technology, telecommunications, and energy regulation and policy. It has a particular focus on spectrum, space, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud policy, and energy efficiency issues.

SOURCE Crest Hill Advisors LLC