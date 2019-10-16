Kyle Wewe Promoted to Regional Vice President, West

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, today announced that Kyle Wewe has been promoted to Regional Vice President, West. He will report to Klaus Hillmann, Executive Vice President, US West.

In his role, Kyle will lead the Mountain Southwest and Northern California/Pacific Northwest territories of ConvergeOne's field organization. He will be responsible for planning the strategic direction of ConvergeOne's Western region to ensure profitability, growth, and competitive advantage. He will continually work with his sales team to improve sales and services techniques, knowledge, and delivery, with the ultimate goal of ensuring customers are delighted by their experience with ConvergeOne.

Kyle most recently served as an Area Sales Leader for ConvergeOne's Southern region. He joined ConvergeOne in 2015 with the acquisition of Sunturn. Before Sunturn, Kyle held various sales and operations leadership positions with Avaya and Lucent Technologies. His 20 years of industry experience spans software, applications, and services sales, including direct and indirect sales, sales management, SLED, and commercial. Kyle also has extensive experience in software as a service, services, and advanced applications of enterprise networking, customer experience, collaboration, security, video conferencing, and data networking.

"During his eleven-year combined tenure with ConvergeOne and Sunturn, Kyle has proven himself as a successful senior leader in sales and business development," said Hillmann. "Kyle has the experience and expertise needed to help ConvergeOne continue to evolve alongside changes in the IT services industry so that we remain strongly positioned to deliver an excellent experience for our customers in the West. I am excited to expand our presence in this region even further under Kyle's leadership."

Kyle is based out of Austin, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona.

