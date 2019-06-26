Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel; Novartis) Drug Profile 2019: A Cluster of Differentiation (CD)19-Targeted Genetically Modified Autologous T-cell Immunotherapy
Jun 26, 2019, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kymriah" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel; Novartis) is a cluster of differentiation (CD)19-targeted genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy, comprised of a murine single-chain antibody fragment that binds CD19 and is linked to intracellular signaling domains from 4-1BB (CD137) and CD3 zeta.
The CD3 zeta component helps to initiate T-cell activation, whereas the 4-1BB costimulatory domain facilitates expansion and persistence of the cells. Upon binding to CD19-expressing cells, Kymriah transmits a signal to promote T-cell expansion, activation, and target cell elimination.
Analyst Outlook
Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel; Novartis) is the second autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy to be approved for use in diffuse large cell B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and will face strong competition from the first-to-market CAR-T therapy Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel; Gilead).
The high cost of CAR-T treatment and logistical challenges surrounding manufacture of the regimen will remain a barrier to uptake. Kymriah will also face increasing competition from late-phase drugs targeting the relapsed/refractory settings, including ublituximab (TG Therapeutics/LFB Biotechnologies), umbralisib (TG Therapeutics/Rhizen), and late-phase CAR-T lisocabtagene maraleucel (Celgene).
Despite these challenges, the durable response rates and acceptable safety profile demonstrated by Kymriah treatment in heavily pretreated patients will ensure continued revenue increases over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
- Drug Overview
- Product Profiles
- Kymriah: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
- Kymriah: NHL: Follicular lymphoma (FL)
- Kymriah: NHL: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
LIST OF FIGURES
- The authors drug assessment summary of Kymriah for CLL
- The authors drug assessment summary of Kymriah for CLL
- Kymriah sales for CLL across the US and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
- Kymriah for follicular lymphoma - SWOT analysis
- The authors drug assessment summary of Kymriah for follicular lymphoma
- The authors drug assessment summary of Kymriah for follicular lymphoma
- Kymriah sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
- Kymriah for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis
- The authors drug assessment summary for Kymriah in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
- The authors drug assessment summary for Kymriah in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
- Kymriah sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
LIST OF TABLES
- Kymriah drug profile
- Trials of Kymriah for CLL
- Kymriah for CLL - SWOT analysis
- Kymriah drug profile
- Kymriah Phase IIa trial in follicular lymphoma
- Kymriah clinical trial data in follicular lymphoma
- Kymriah sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
- Kymriah drug profile
- Kymriah pivotal trial data in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
- Kymriah early-phase trial data in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
- Kymriah sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0ltid
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article