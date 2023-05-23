Kyndi Identified as the Best Practice Leader in the North American Natural Language Processing Industry - Receives the 2023 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Kyndi once again recognized for delivering high-value human-centered AI solutions to accelerate digital transformations.

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndi , the leading natural language processing (NLP) company, announced that it has been awarded the 2023 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in Natural Language Processing by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. For the third consecutive year, the Kyndi Platform and the applications built on top of it, including Kyndi Clarity and Kyndi Natural Language Search , were acknowledged for bridging the information gap by providing precise and relevant answers from trusted enterprise content in just one click, boosting employee productivity and customer experience.

The full, complimentary report is available here .

Core to Kyndi's solutions is its answer engine, which delivers relevant answers from enterprises' content repositories or knowledge bases, using several breakthrough technologies such as large language models, natural language processing, generative AI, and other novel AI techniques. Kyndi's answer engine provides comprehensive user insights and a user-friendly environment for the content and product teams to easily create tailored responses to address users' specific questions based on those insights. Leveraging generative AI, Kyndi's answer engine generates accurate answers sourced only from trusted enterprise content. Its unique AI explainability tells users where and how the results are generated, and its no-code environment makes tuning and optimizing for domain-specific content simple for business users.

"As customers continue to become more digitally savvy, they expect businesses to provide them with the ability to quickly find valid information across all digital channels," said Hemangi Patel, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Kyndi leverages and expands on the same underlying technologies and approaches as some other prominent platforms such as ChatGPT, but it differentiates by consistently delivering accurate and complete answers from trusted enterprise content. By deploying Kyndi's answer engine, organizations can deliver an enhanced self-service experience for customers, employees, and content management teams, resulting in higher customer and employee satisfaction. We are thrilled to recognize them for delivering high-value AI-powered and human-driven solutions across a wide range of business processes."

According to a Frost & Sullivan survey, 87% of enterprises believe that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are key pillars in achieving business goals centered around growing revenue, increasing operational efficiency, and boosting customer and employee experience. To support companies' digital transformation efforts, technology vendors have started focusing on self-learning solutions that use AI and ML techniques to monitor and analyze unstructured data to gain business insights. By using AI to automate customer conversations, businesses facilitate quicker and more accurate customer query turnaround and gain additional insight from customer conversations to drive greater customer satisfaction.

The Kyndi Natural Language Platform and the solutions built on top of it, including the recently announced natural language-enabled self-service solution Kyndi Clarity, provide unmatched accuracy and speed in finding answers in unstructured data. As a result, Kyndi enables customers and employees to locate precise, complete, and trustworthy information on their own without having to wait on the helpline or rely on their colleagues for answers. By providing end users with the right information immediately, companies can improve first contact resolution (FCR) rate, reduce average handling time (AHT), and boost customer and employee experiences.

The Frost & Sullivan's Competitive Strategy Leadership Award recognizes the company with a stand-out approach to achieving top-line growth and delivering superior customer experience. Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated the company on its innovation which included strategy effectiveness, execution, competitive differentiation, executive team alignment, and stakeholder integration. Recipients of this award also excel in providing demonstrable customer impact as a result of price/performance value, customer purchase, ownership and service experience, and positive brand loyalty among users.

"This recognition is significant, as organizations have long attempted to reduce friction in customer experience by deploying the latest technology. The trouble is that these efforts often fall short due to limitations in the technologies' capabilities," said Ryan Welsh, founder and CEO of Kyndi. "Customers and employees alike are tired of ineffective solutions like Chatbots and virtual assistants because these tools fail to find the right answers for them and often cause customer churn. Kyndi's answer engine now makes those same technologies usable in the enterprise by providing accurate answers from trusted enterprise content in a simple, self-service manner to optimize customer and employee experience, while increasing employee productivity."

In addition to this latest recognition, Kyndi was also named 2023 CUSTOMER magazine Product of the Year Award winner by global integrated media company TMC; Top Trend-Setting Product of 2022 , KMWorld AI 50 by KMWorld; 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner by TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine; the 2022 North America Entrepreneurial Company of the Year for Excellence in Natural Language Processing by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, and was a recipient of the Technology Pioneer Award 2021 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for innovation in the field of Neuro-Symbolic Artificial Intelligence (AI), and for how its Natural Language Technology platform is transforming enterprise productivity.

About Kyndi

Kyndi is a global provider of the Kyndi Platform for the Natural-Language-Enabled Enterprise, an AI-powered platform designed to help individuals find the right answers in unstructured, text-based data effectively. Trusted by the world's most innovative organizations, Kyndi's solutions deliver highly relevant and context-driven information at unprecedented speed, keeping humans at the heart of critical problem-solving. Backed by prominent venture investors, including Intel Capital and PivotNorth, Kyndi was recently awarded a Competitive Strategy Leader in Natural Language Processing by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Customers include government agencies and enterprises across financial services, life science, manufacturing, media, and high-tech industries. Learn more at: https://kyndi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contacts

Chris McCoin or Richard Smith

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

508-429-5988 (Chris) or 978-618-4492 (Rick)

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Kyndi