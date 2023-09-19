Kyndi Introduces New Capabilities to Optimize Knowledge Management and User Experiences with Latest Version of its Generative AI Answer Engine

Kyndi 6.0 includes new features and enhancements that accelerate knowledge creation and enhance end user experiences

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndi, the Answer Engine company, today announced the immediate availability of its latest Generative AI Answer Engine, Kyndi 6.0. The latest release introduces several new features that address the need for more effective knowledge management and AI transparency. Integrated into Kyndi's award-winning Platform, the new features expand on the existing generative AI use cases for enterprises looking to optimize their knowledge management process and the information retrieval experiences for the end users.

The current content and knowledge management process is manual and time-consuming for enterprises. Worse, building a comprehensive, agile knowledge base that consistently provides accurate and timely information for business users is a huge endeavor, given the wealth of information organizations create and maintain today.

Using Kyndi 6.0, content leaders can leverage a new generative AI-enabled feature called "Topics" which empowers them to curate, validate, and manage knowledge bases in under one hour while ensuring the correct and relevant answers are always available to the end users. Another capability is the new generative AI-enabled user interface called "Citation", which presents end users with the citations of the content sources for enhanced AI explainability. Users can also copy the citations for future references and continued research. 

Key features of the Kyndi Version 6.0 include:

  • Topics - Content and knowledge management teams can leverage generative AI to auto-generate suggestions of both Topics and related Question-Answer pairs anchored in trusted enterprise content. Using the Topics feature, content and knowledge management leaders can build a knowledge base in as little as an hour, saving internal teams significant time and resources from manually organizing and creating content while optimizing the outputs.

  • Citation - A new end user interface powered by generative AI that serves up both curated and auto-generated answers. Citation targets use cases like blog sites, online publishers, and research sites, offering a citation section that lists the sources of the content that contributed to the concise summary presented to the end user. The user can also copy their query, the auto-generated answer, and all the relevant citations for easy reference later.

  • End-user Feedback - Facilitates feedback on the results users receive. Kyndi 6.0 supports "like/dislike" feedback and allows users to provide detailed insights on unsatisfactory answers. This comprehensive feedback system captures user sentiments at various levels, guiding content teams to fine-tune the knowledge base to meet their customers' content needs.

  • Query Export - Enables content and knowledge management leaders to easily export query history from Kyndi's Analytics tool and import it into Kyndi's Forecasts tool to tune and optimize the system performance easily.

"While many organizations were initially swept up in the hype of GenAI, they soon witnessed deal-breaking issues from inaccurate answers due to hallucinations, difficulty in incorporating domain-specific information, lack of explainability, and security challenges," said Ryan Welsh, CEO and Founder of Kyndi. "As an end-to-end enterprise solution, Kyndi 6.0 addresses these challenges by bringing new capabilities that enhance relevancy, AI transparency, and automation to organizations looking to modernize the way their users find critical business information."

About Kyndi
Kyndi is a global provider of the Kyndi Generative AI Answer Engine, a cutting-edge AI solution designed to revolutionize how business users find answers. Trusted by the world's most innovative organizations, Kyndi's Answer Engine delivers direct, accurate, and trustworthy information instantly, keeping humans at the heart of critical problem-solving.  Backed by prominent venture investors including Intel Capital and PivotNorth, Kyndi was recently awarded a Competitive Strategy Leader in Natural Language Processing by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Customers include government agencies and enterprises across manufacturing, life sciences, media, and high-tech industries. Learn more at: https://kyndi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts 
Chris McCoin or Richard Smith
McCoin & Smith Communications Inc. 
508-429-5988 (Chris) or 978-433-3304 (Rick) 
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Kyndi

