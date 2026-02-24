Kyndryl and University of Liverpool to Spearhead Health Innovation with Agentic AI

Collaboration combines Kyndryl's AI Innovation Lab and Kyndryl Consult AI expertise with the University of Liverpool's Civic Health Innovation Labs and AI for Life Frontier

Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework and the University's research expertise will be applied to co-develop blueprints for next-generation healthcare technologies

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl , a leading provider of mission‑critical enterprise technology services, and the University of Liverpool 's Civic Health Innovation Labs (CHIL), will collaborate to explore how emerging AI technologies could be utilized to strengthen future healthcare services.

Through the initiative, Kyndryl and the University plan to co-develop blueprints for next-generation healthcare technologies, using Kyndryl's Agentic AI Framework and the University's research expertise. In phase one, the collaboration aims to generate and evaluate conceptual AI projects with the potential to evolve and improve patient interaction. Potential areas of collaboration include the development of conversational AI services, such as voice agents, to help patients record how they feel, how well they use medicines, and how to make the best use of the NHS and social care services.

The projects launched under the collaboration between Kyndryl and the University will contribute to a shared library of innovation-ready models for future use, and where appropriate will draw upon population health datasets and testbed environments such as Data-into-Action , CHI-Zone, Civic Data Cooperative , M-RIC , and SDE .

"The work of CHIL and the University's AI for Life Frontier is grounded in mobilising data, data science, and AI engineering to improve people's lives in the Liverpool City Region and beyond, by tackling big health problems such as the pressures health systems world-wide face as more people spend more of their lives in ill health, especially in disadvantaged communities," said Professor Iain Buchan, W.H. Duncan Professor of Public Health Systems, Associate Pro Vice Chancellor for Innovation, CHIL Director. "This collaboration with Kyndryl allows us to explore potential AI futures that could enable health systems to offer more preventive and personalized care, whilst targeting scarce resources to better help the most vulnerable in society. Together, we are building a pipeline of ideas and AI prototypes that can shape the future of healthcare in ways the public trust and influence."

"It's no secret that our area has some of the widest health disparities in the country," said Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region. "In some of our communities, people can expect to live 15 years less than those in the most affluent areas. That's not right - and it's something we must change. Our area is fortunate to have access to world-class health expertise in our universities, and now that we have a global tech giant like Kyndryl on our team, we have the capability to turn their research into real-life impact: creating better health services for our 1.6 million residents and beyond. This is exactly the kind of partnership I want to see more of in our region - where AI is used for good to strengthen and support our communities. I'm really excited to see where this partnership goes."

"At Kyndryl, we believe technology should serve people and solve real-world challenges," said Jonathan Ingram, President, Kyndryl UK&I. "Our collaboration with CHIL at the University of Liverpool reflects a shared commitment to shaping AI that improves access to care and strengthens public services. By combining academic insight with our Agentic AI Framework, we are laying the groundwork for solutions that can make a lasting positive impact on the future of healthcare services."

Kyndryl's AI innovation lab in Liverpool, launched May 2025, will play a central role in the collaboration. Drawing on the deep technical expertise of Kyndryl Consult in multi-agent optimization and conversational AI, the lab is designed to develop solutions that address many industries, including healthcare, by addressing real-world health challenges, particularly those faced by digitally excluded or underserved populations.

The collaboration aligns with the Liverpool City Region's Life Sciences Innovation Zone, part of the Government's national Investment Zone Programme, positioning the city region as a powerhouse for health and life sciences innovation.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com .

About the University of Liverpool

Founded in 1881 as the original 'red brick', the University of Liverpool is one of the UK's leading research-intensive higher education institutions with an annual turnover of £708.3 million, including an annual research income of £163.1 million.

Now ranked in the top 150 universities worldwide ( QS World Rankings 2026 and Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 ), we are a member of the prestigious Russell Group of the UK's leading research universities and have a global reach and influence that reflects our academic heritage as one of the country's largest civic institutions.

The latest UK rankings of circa 130 institutions have placed the University of Liverpool at 18th (Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025), 22nd (2026 Guardian University Guide), 25th (Daily Mail University Guide 2025) and 23rd (2026 Complete University Guide) nationally.

