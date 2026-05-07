Kyndryl Unveils Agentic AI Capability That Proactively Prevents IT Outages and Accelerates Recovery for Enterprise Customers

Patented Kyndryl Bridge feature identifies IT issues which AI agents can then resolve, driving savings by avoiding incidents and eliminating costly planned maintenance

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today unveiled a new patented capability in Kyndryl Bridge – the Company's Al-powered, open integration platform – that is enabling customers to automatically detect and resolve IT risks before they escalate into business-impacting outages.

Kyndryl's prediction and prevention capability has been deployed on Kyndryl Bridge and is providing AI agent-assisted support to the more than 1,400 customers using Kyndryl Bridge. Kyndryl Bridge generates more than 16 million AI insights each month, has demonstrated a reduction in IT incidents by up to 50% and drives an aggregate $3 billion in annual customer savings from avoided impact events and planned maintenance costs.

"By embedding AI agents in Kyndryl Bridge for proactive risk detection, we are transforming IT operations from reactive outage recovery to proactive, evidence-based prevention," said Xerxes Cooper, Global Leader, Kyndryl Delivery. "Correlating millions of observability signals across applications and deep infrastructure helps our customers see and resolve issues before they ever feel them."

This proactive approach is powered by AI-agent assisted root cause analysis within Kyndryl Bridge, enabled across more than 200,000 customer devices to identify the underlying conditions that commonly precede outages. By accelerating analysis that once required extensive manual investigation, the platform enables teams to surface actionable insights faster – supporting earlier intervention and reducing the impact of complex incidents across hybrid and multi-vendor environments.

At scale, this advanced capability radically reduces the time required to complete root-cause analysis of major IT incidents, allowing organizations to complete reports in hours instead of weeks. Kyndryl experts review and validate the generated insights for operational context and alignment with customer environments.

Predictive Detection and Prevention of Failures

Kyndryl's new prediction and prevention feature brings evidence-based intelligence to enable predictive failure detection within IT operations by extending unified observability across a customer's full IT landscape.

The patented feature dynamically identifies patterns that matter and validates causal relationships between application slowdowns, infrastructure contention, configuration changes, and operational events. It does so by analyzing and delivering insights into how small anomalies accumulate and propagate across IT layers. This transforms IT operations from reactive recovery to proactive prevention, enabling teams to intervene early and reduce downtime across complex, multi-vendor environments.

Customer Impact & Availability

Customer engagements show encouraging results with accelerated detection and improved accuracy of issue prevention that may have led to business downtime. This capability handles early detection at scale for 10 million-plus incidents annually and has demonstrated upwards of a 90% reduction in mission-critical production outages for certain customers.

This Kyndryl Bridge patented capability is now fully available to Kyndryl customers.

Learn more about Kyndryl Bridge and how it continues to strengthen its position as the industry's leading platform for proactive IT operations and innovation.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE Kyndryl