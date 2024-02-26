Kyndryl Announces Global Alliance and Private 5G Network Service Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Alliance will provide managed edge-to-cloud and networking services to help customers transform their IT and accelerate digital initiatives

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a global strategic alliance with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Kyndryl is working with Athonet, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, to jointly develop and deliver LTE and 5G private wireless services to customers worldwide.

By combining private LTE/5G, powered by Athonet, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, and enterprise campus wired and WLAN (Wi-Fi 6) connectivity solutions from HPE Aruba Networking, Kyndryl will be able to provide enterprises with the ability to integrate private 5G and Wi-Fi networks. This technology combination will offer enterprise customers across sectors security-rich, expanded connectivity, business agility, and enhanced overall experience.

Kyndryl's private wireless network customers will be able to leverage Kyndryl Bridge, the industry's first open-integration technology services platform, to gain actionable insights of their networks. With AIOps as a key integrated part of Kyndryl Bridge, customers can automate IT infrastructure, reduce the risk of network downtime, and improve the mean time to repair (MTTR).

"As a longstanding partner of HPE, we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a global strategic alliance," said Paul Savill, Global Network & Edge Computing Practice Leader, Kyndryl. "Adding the private LTE/5G service to our joint capabilities will enable to us to capture new markets and customers, doing what we do best together to help large, global enterprises modernize, innovate and secure their businesses."

Kyndryl and HPE currently offer multiple Compute as a Service (CaaS), multi-cloud mobility, networking and WLAN (Wi-Fi 6), ransomware and disaster recovery solutions for joint customers. As an HPE GreenLake Partner, Kyndryl was named HPE's Global System Integrator Momentum Partner of the Year in 2023, which recognized Kyndryl's innovative solutions, agility, and scale and its use of HPE solutions to drive customer success. The two companies jointly support customers worldwide across various industries, including healthcare, fashion, beauty, financial services, telecommunications providers and transportation.

"We are extremely excited to work with Kyndryl to deliver our private 5G solutions to large global enterprises. Kyndryl is ideally positioned to deliver the flexibility of Athonet's open architecture solutions that can work with any radio and any edge-to-cloud environment to customers who need demanding and robust private 5G solutions rather than less flexible closed-box solutions," said David Stark, VP & GM, Telco Solutions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "Kyndryl is also well equipped to bring our Wi-Fi and private 5G solutions together seamlessly to have a single fabric of wireless connectivity for digital and mission-critical communications across their entire operations that is already integrated into the existing IT infrastructure."

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com .

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "predict," "project," "plan," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "target," "may," "should," "would," "could," "outlook" and other similar words or expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation statements representing management's beliefs about future events, transactions, strategies, operations and financial results, may be forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes or results may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Kyndryl

[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl