Kyndryl Appoints New Chief Information Officer and Announces Key Practice Leadership Transitions

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced the appointment of a new Chief Information Officer (CIO) and leadership changes in two of its major practices, Applications, Data and AI and Cloud.

Kim Basile has been named Kyndryl's new CIO, succeeding Michael Bradshaw, who is assuming leadership of the company's Applications, Data and AI practice. Additionally, Nicolas Sekkaki has been named the Practice Leader for Kyndryl's Cloud practice.

"I am pleased to announce Kim as our new Chief Information Officer," said Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO. "Kim has been a vital leader in Kyndryl's digital transformation, which makes for a smooth transition to CIO. She has deep expertise in cyber security, risk mitigation, compliance and business resiliency, which makes her an ideal candidate for this role."

"After successfully leading our ambitious technology transformation, I am thrilled that Michael will apply his experience and insight in applications, data and AI to support our customers," continued Schroeter. "His relentless focus on achieving results and his deep expertise make him the ideal leader for this role."

"I am also excited that Nicolas will be leading our Cloud practice," Schroeter added. "He will use his deep industry, data and AI expertise to drive our largest practice and enable our customers' digital transformations and modernization journeys in cloud."

As Kyndryl's new CIO, Kim will be responsible for building upon the technology foundation that Kyndryl's CIO team has developed over the past two years. She will also focus on driving continuous improvement and enhancing the employee experience. Kim's career experience includes positions of increasing responsibility at Lockheed Martin, Leidos and Vanguard, prior to joining Kyndryl.

In his role as Senior Vice President and Global Practice Leader for Applications, Data and AI, Michael will work in close partnership with Kyndryl Consult, our strategic alliance partners and our other practices, to prioritize and focus on helping customers modernize their complex technology environments and implement AI. He most recently served as Kyndryl's Chief Information Officer and prior to that held senior leadership positions at NBCUniversal Media, Lockheed Martin and IBM.

As Senior Vice President and Global Practice Leader for Cloud, Nicolas will help support Kyndryl's customers as they seize opportunities to modernize and transform with Cloud. He most recently served as Kyndryl's Global Practice Leader for Applications, Data and AI. Prior to Kyndryl, he held several leadership roles at CMA CGM, IBM and SAP.

"Each of these appointments align well with our strategy, market demand and secular trends. They will help us accelerate our growth and support our customers now and for the long-term," Schroeter concluded.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

