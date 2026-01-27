Kyndryl establishes SAP Center of Excellence to accelerate agentic AI-driven transformation for customers

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today unveiled the SAP Transformations Center of Excellence (CoE), a dedicated hub where customers can co-create with Kyndryl designers and engineers to unlock the full potential of AI to fuel their SAP transformations.

"With over 500 dedicated Kyndryl professionals, our SAP Center of Excellence combines our deep SAP expertise and the power of the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework to speed customers' transformations. Our experts are guiding customers in applying AI to break through SAP modernization barriers, accelerate transformation and build resilient digital foundations that position them for long-term growth," said Michael Bradshaw, Global Practice Leader for Applications, Data and AI at Kyndryl.

Within the CoE, customers will collaborate with Kyndryl's experts to design, develop and deliver SAP solutions at scale using:

Clean Field approach – Kyndryl is leveraging Nova Intelligence AI agents and its own Data Transformation Suite in its Clean Field approach to accelerate and simplify SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA transformations, reducing technical debt and enabling customers to achieve faster, more cost-effective SAP modernizations with a clean core that can better support the adoption of new business capabilities at scale.

Clean Core – Kyndryl is collaborating with Nova Intelligence to provide an agentic AI and data-driven modernization journey to customers already on SAP S4/HANA and seek to modernize their custom code faster and more economically to adopt new capabilities.

SAP Business Data Cloud – Kyndryl is leveraging SAP Business Data Cloud (BDC) to unify enterprise data, integrate with Databricks for AI training, and provide a trusted foundation for scalable, responsible AI that delivers rapid business impact.

Journey to RISE with SAP – Kyndryl expanded its SAP partnership to deliver SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition services, helping organizations accelerate cloud migration, modernize SAP environments, and build a strong foundation for scaling AI.

Kyndryl supported a leading Austrian industrial food company in its transformation from ECC to SAP S/4HANA by applying the new Clean Field approach. Through its collaboration with Nova Intelligence, Kyndryl deployed AI agents to accelerate the company's journey not only to SAP S/4HANA but also toward achieving 100% Clean Core compliance. This approach reduced project duration and labor required, while also delivering a modern, future‑ready platform.

Applying its Agentic AI Framework, Kyndryl can seamlessly integrate AI solutions into customers' selected platforms, like SAP, to drive adoption at scale and business impact.

Kyndryl's SAP CoE builds on its longstanding strategic partnership with SAP and recent recognition as a global RISE with SAP delivery partner. Visit Kyndryl's transformation services for SAP to learn more.

