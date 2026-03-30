Kyndryl Awarded a Texas Department of Information Resources Contract to Provide Technology Services to State and Local Governments

Deliverables-based IT services contract access provides Texas agencies with a streamlined path to modernization, cyber resilience and responsible AI adoption

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to provide deliverables-based IT services (DBITS) to state and local government agencies and other eligible public sector organizations. Through this contract (DIR-CPO-6161), Texas public‑sector organizations can access and benefit from Kyndryl's decades of experience supporting mission‑critical government systems across security and resiliency, cloud, applications, data and AI through the Texas DIR Cooperative Contracts Program which provides a streamlined path to access these capabilities.

Kyndryl's work with government agencies is led by its Kyndryl Consult advisory teams, who help assess current environments, identify modernization priorities and streamline multi‑phase transformation efforts. Through this approach, Kyndryl supports agencies in strengthening cybersecurity, modernizing legacy platforms and enhancing digital service delivery — including permitting and licensing services and healthcare IT environments — while maintaining regulatory compliance and operational continuity.

"Kyndryl is committed to supporting the agencies that millions of Texans depend on every day," said Anita Mikus, VP and managing director for U.S. state and local government, Kyndryl. "With decades of experience supporting mission‑critical government systems, deep expertise across security, cloud, applications and data, and teams embedded across Texas, we're bringing the capabilities agencies need to modernize legacy platforms, strengthen cybersecurity and deliver more reliable digital services through the DIR contract vehicle."

Across Texas, public sector organizations are modernizing legacy systems, addressing technical debt and strengthening cybersecurity, while integrating responsible approaches to AI adoption. Kyndryl experts can help organizations address growing demands for scalable digital services, including health and human services, transportation, courts, public safety and licensing. Agencies increasingly require new approaches that support modernization without disrupting essential services.

Kyndryl continues to invest in Texas by expanding local expertise that helps public sector organizations address mission‑critical challenges and support delivery of resilient, modern technology capabilities nationwide.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state's technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

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SOURCE Kyndryl