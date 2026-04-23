Kyndryl Accelerates Momentum with Google Cloud to Drive Large-Scale Enterprise IT Modernization for Customers

Growing customer adoption, industry recognition and new solutions underscore deepening hyperscaler collaboration

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced it has continued to expand and strengthen its collaboration with Google Cloud to help customers modernize their IT infrastructure, unlock data-driven insights, and advance AI-powered innovation.

As enterprises across industries are accelerating cloud adoption to improve resilience, sustainability and operational agility while preparing their environments for AI at scale, Kyndryl and Google Cloud are deploying and managing Google Cloud solutions that leverage their combined deep infrastructure expertise and advanced cloud and data capabilities. Customers are increasingly seeking trusted partners that can modernize complex, mission-critical systems and translate cloud investments into tangible business outcomes. Kyndryl's expanding work with Google Cloud addresses these needs through a shared commitment to helping enterprises modernize and embrace AI at scale through trusted expertise, industry-focused solutions and advanced cloud technologies.

Customer adoption of solutions powered by Kyndryl and Google Cloud continues to grow across regions and industries. For example:

In Mexico, Kyndryl is working with Google Cloud to support PiSA Farmacéutica's technology modernization, establishing a cloud-based foundation to accelerate migration, expand digital capabilities, and prepare for future AI initiatives. The engagement aligns PiSA's transformation strategy with Google Cloud technology and Kyndryl's expertise in critical infrastructure and data enablement.

Partnering with Southbay, Nike's official distributor in Argentina and Uruguay, Kyndryl will modernize the retailer's data management on Google Cloud to deliver real-time visibility into inventory and sales while enabling data- and AI-driven decision-making across retail channels.

Kyndryl recently launched an agentic AI-powered Aviation Industry Cloud Solution designed to run on Google Cloud, helping airlines modernize operations, securely access data, and enhance both customer and workforce experiences. The solution brings together Kyndryl's aviation expertise and Google Cloud's advanced capabilities to streamline operations and unlock new value from enterprise data.

"Our collaboration with Google Cloud continues to gain momentum as more enterprises rely on Kyndryl to modernize mission-critical environments and build cloud foundations for AI and innovation," said Giovanni Carraro, Global Strategic Alliances Leader, Kyndryl. "Together, we are helping customers move faster, operate more efficiently, and create sustainable, future-ready digital platforms."

Kyndryl has also expanded its Google Cloud capabilities to support customers' sustainability goals. By achieving the Google Cloud Ready – Energy & Carbon designation, Kyndryl is helping organizations design, develop and manage more energy-efficient IT operations using AI-driven insights, enabling customers to advance sustainability and carbon-reduction initiatives while modernizing their infrastructure. In addition, Kyndryl announced an extended agreement with CMPC in Chile to modernize the company's IT operations for a more digital and sustainable future. Experts from Kyndryl Consult will help migrate CMPC's enterprise resource planning (ERP) environment and corporate applications to Google Cloud, as well as integrate insights from Kyndryl Bridge – the company's AI-powered, open-integration digital business platform – to better manage CMPC's IT estate and advance its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Learn more about how Kyndryl and Google Cloud are partnering to support customers.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

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SOURCE Kyndryl