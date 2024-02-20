Kyndryl Completes $500 Million Offering of Senior Notes, Its First Debt Issuance as an Independent Company

News provided by

Kyndryl

20 Feb, 2024, 09:44 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced the completion of an offering of $500 million of 6.350% Senior Notes due 2034.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this offering to immediately repay the Company's outstanding $500 million term loan, which was scheduled to mature in November 2024.  The interest rate on the new ten-year debt is lower than the current interest rate on the term loan.

Continue Reading

"We're pleased to have successfully closed on our first debt issuance since becoming an independent company and with the strong interest our offering garnered in the capital markets. This refinancing allows us to rebalance our debt maturities while maintaining leverage consistent with our investment-grade credit ratings," said Kyndryl Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day.  For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact
Lori Chaitman
[email protected]

Media Contact
Ed Barbini
[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl

Also from this source

Kyndryl Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Deliver Enterprise-Ready Generative AI Solutions

Kyndryl Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Deliver Enterprise-Ready Generative AI Solutions

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to develop...
KYNDRYL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS AND RAISES ITS FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK

KYNDRYL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS AND RAISES ITS FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today released financial results for the quarter ended...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Stock Offering

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.