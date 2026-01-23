Kyndryl Partners with Hertz on Technology Transformation

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced a five-year extension to its agreement with The Hertz Corporation (NASDAQ: HTZ), one of the world's leading car rental and mobility solutions providers. Under the extension, Kyndryl will continue working with Hertz to advance Hertz's technology ecosystem by leveraging its Agentic AI Framework and Kyndryl Consult services.

"As we continue to transform every part of our business, advancing our systems and streamlining critical processes with Kyndryl will allow us to operate with greater speed and efficiency which will ultimately deliver an even better experience for our customers," said Chris Berg, Chief Administrative Officer at Hertz.

"Kyndryl is proud to partner with Hertz, leveraging our Agentic AI Framework to modernize its core technology and operations," said Shawn D'Souza, SVP, Global Modernization, Kyndryl. "Our partnership is helping Hertz accelerate decision-making, improve reliability and deliver a faster, more seamless rental experience for customers."

Kyndryl's transformation services are designed to advance and improve Hertz's system reliability and support Hertz's operational requirements as the company continues to evolve its technology estate. Key components include migrating mainframe systems to cloud-based architectures, consolidating IT platforms to create a more integrated technology environment, and leveraging Kyndryl's Agentic AI Framework to integrate AI-driven automation capabilities to optimize operational workflows.

About Kyndryl 
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

