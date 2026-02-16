Kyndryl Expands AI Skilling Programs for Government Employees, Students and Youth in India

Expands social impact (CSR) commitment in India to train 50,000 students and 30,000 youth with AI skills

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise services, today announced an expanded series of social impact programs aimed at advancing AI skills among students, civil servants and youth in India through inclusive training and capability-building initiatives.

The programs are part of Kyndryl's long-term commitment towards developing future-ready talent in India as outlined in the US$2.25 billion investment commitment announced in August 2025, and its broader focus on supporting national digital and skilling priorities. The expanded programs include:

Strengthening Public Sector AI Readiness : Kyndryl will contribute to building a future-ready public sector workforce by integrating the company's AI for Governance programs with the Government's Karmayogi iGOT Platform, the central digital learning platform for government employees. The curated courses will focus on AI fundamentals, responsible use of AI, and cyber safety, and are designed to help officials identify practical AI opportunities while strengthening cyber resilience across public institutions.





: Kyndryl will contribute to building a future-ready public sector workforce by integrating the company's AI for Governance programs with the Government's Karmayogi iGOT Platform, the central digital learning platform for government employees. The curated courses will focus on AI fundamentals, responsible use of AI, and cyber safety, and are designed to help officials identify practical AI opportunities while strengthening cyber resilience across public institutions. Introducing Foundational AI education in Government schools : Kyndryl will launch a foundational AI learning initiative for students in government schools. The pilot will begin in Varanasi and Ayodhya, with a focus on PM SHRI and Navodaya schools and aims to introduce age-appropriate AI education for 50,000 students while upskilling 1,000 teachers across 100 schools in two years.





: Kyndryl will launch a foundational AI learning initiative for students in government schools. The pilot will begin in Varanasi and Ayodhya, with a focus on PM SHRI and Navodaya schools and aims to introduce age-appropriate AI education for 50,000 students while upskilling 1,000 teachers across 100 schools in two years. Empowering Youth as AI change-makers: Kyndryl will empower India's youth to serve as AI change-makers in their communities by training graduate students to drive AI literacy, map community challenges, and support the adoption of AI-enabled solutions across areas including rural governance, agriculture, and livelihood development. In three years, the initiative aims to enable 30,000 youth annually across India covering several states contributing to the development of sustainable, AI-ready rural ecosystems.

"Our mission is to support both India's digital growth and to help unlock progress at every level," said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India. "By strengthening the AI and cyber readiness of government officials, students and youth, we are helping build a confident, future-ready India that can lead with responsibility, resilience and innovation. Our programs are about empowering people everywhere to participate fully in the country's digital transformation."

Kyndryl's ongoing commitment to talent development and digital skilling was one of the key highlights during a previous meeting between the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and Kyndryl Chairman and CEO Martin Schroeter, where discussions focused on leveraging AI for government efficiency, empowering underserved communities, and accelerating skilling at scale. Through continued collaboration and targeted initiatives, Kyndryl is contributing to national priorities related to public sector capacity-building, education, and rural development.

