Kyndryl Named a Leader in 2025-2026 IDC MarketScape Worldwide for Mainframe Modernization Infrastructure Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission‑critical enterprise technology services, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mainframe Modernization Infrastructure Solutions 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment [doc #US52975425, Nov 2025]. A complimentary excerpt copy is available here.

The IDC MarketScape is a vendor assessment tool that provides in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of the competitive fitness of suppliers in a given market. This IDC MarketScape report evaluated seven service providers that help enterprises sustain, modernize and extend their mainframe environments as they adopt advanced AI‑enabled capabilities.

"As businesses pursue mainframe modernization to foster innovation, Kyndryl helps companies tap into the full value of their critical data and workloads," said Mary Johnston Turner, Research Vice President, IDC. "Kyndryl was recognized as a Leader in this IDC MarketScape report for having a broad set of mainframe infrastructure operations, planning, and implementation capabilities and partners that enable it to offer customers unified visibility into managed resources via Kyndryl Bridge."

The report noted, "Kyndryl has been proactive in terms of both leveraging AI to improve its own abilities to deliver mainframe services and preparing customers to take advantage of a new generation of AI mainframe capabilities."

"Kyndryl is helping customers modernize their mission-critical mainframe systems so they can run more efficiently, integrate AI more seamlessly and prepare for future innovation," said Hassan Zamat, Global Practice Leader for Core Enterprise & zCloud at Kyndryl. "We believe this recognition reflects the depth of our mainframe delivery expertise, the power of our global team and our continued investment in AI-driven capabilities like Kyndryl Bridge that help customers operate with greater speed, insight and resilience."

Enterprises are prioritizing mainframe modernization to improve data access, integrate AI and address critical skills gaps as they refresh their mainframe environments.

The report noted Kyndryl's "Mainframe-related services are supported by approximately 7,000 mainframe specialists in 51 countries."

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

