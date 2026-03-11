Kyndryl Provides Canadian Enterprises with a Fast, Secure Path to Move and Modernize Mission-critical Legacy Systems on Microsoft Azure

Kyndryl Cloud Uplift, now available in Microsoft Canadian datacentre regions, allows organizations to migrate as-is workloads, while maintaining performance and keeping data in country

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced the availability of Kyndryl Cloud Uplift, formerly Skytap, in Microsoft Canadian datacentre regions. This expansion provides Canadian enterprises a fast, low-risk, self-serve way to move and modernize mission-critical legacy applications on Microsoft Azure while keeping data in Canada.

"Together with Kyndryl, we're enabling Canadian organizations to move and modernize mission-critical systems in Microsoft Canadian datacentre regions with confidence," said Matt Milton, President, Microsoft Canada. "With the ability to migrate as-is workloads, organizations can move faster and start realizing value sooner."

"Canadian enterprises need an approach that speeds up the modernization of their mission‑critical workloads while preparing them for what's next," said Brian Medeiros, President, Kyndryl Canada. "Kyndryl Cloud Uplift provides a low-risk, accelerated path to Microsoft Azure, giving customers the foundation to modernize, scale operations and access to AI innovation."

While cloud has become a key driver of business agility, Canadian leaders face operational and regulatory complexity as they try to modernize without disrupting critical systems. According to the Kyndryl Readiness Report, 67% of leaders say innovation is delayed by foundational technology issues, and 81% are increasingly concerned about the geopolitical risks of storing and managing data in global cloud environments, with 60% changing cloud strategies in response.

Kyndryl Cloud Uplift addresses these realities by enabling enterprises to replicate and run IBM Power (AIX, IBM i, Linux) on Microsoft Azure without re-architecting or rewriting applications so they can reduce migration risk while maintaining performance and day‑to‑day operations. And because Kyndryl Cloud Uplift is available in Microsoft Canadian datacentre regions, organizations can keep data within Canada as they modernize and adopt modern cloud services and AI at their own pace.

Canada is the fifth geographic region to offer Kyndryl Cloud Uplift following the acquisition of Skytap in May 2024, reinforcing Kyndryl's commitment to delivering locally compliant solutions with global deployment options to customers. Canada marks the fourteenth Microsoft datacentre region where Kyndryl Cloud Uplift is available.

Learn more about Kyndryl's hybrid cloud services portfolio.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "objectives," "opportunity," "plan," "position," "predict," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will," "would" and other similar words or expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business condition, results of operations, financial position, business outlook and business trends and other non-historical statements, are forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual outcomes or results may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and may be further updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kyndryl press contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl