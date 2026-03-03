Kyndryl Ranked as Leader in 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Sustainability Report for IT Solutions and Services

Report recognizes Kyndryl for broadening sustainability capabilities beyond IT infrastructure into data and operational technology

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader for 'IT Solutions and Services' in Europe and the United States in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Sustainability report.

Enterprises across Europe and the United States are shifting their sustainability efforts from meeting regulatory requirements to delivering measurable financial and operational outcomes, according to ISG research. While evolving regulations and energy system transformation continue to act as important triggers, organizations are increasingly investing in integrated digital sustainability solutions that connect environmental, social and governance across IT, operational technology and core business functions.

ISG research shows enterprises are prioritizing efficiency, resilience, risk management and transparency – and are seeking technology partners that can translate data, AI and industry expertise into verifiable outcomes that support competitiveness and long-term value creation.

"Kyndryl is broadening its sustainability capabilities beyond IT infrastructure into data and operational technology, leveraging its existing customer base to scale and offering solutions relevant to customers globally," said Matt Warburton, Principal Consultant and Digital Sustainability Lead at ISG.

The Leader designation reflects Kyndryl's positioning in the 'IT Solutions and Services' quadrant, one of the core digital sustainability capability areas assessed by ISG. The study evaluates providers based on portfolio strength, market presence and demonstrated ability to deliver measurable sustainability outcomes for enterprise clients.

"Kyndryl's recognition as a Leader in the report reflects our commitment to helping customers run and transform their most critical technology systems in a more sustainable way," said Faith Taylor, Senior Vice President of Global Citizenship and Sustainability at Kyndryl. "By combining deep technical expertise with data, AI and a strong ecosystem partnership, we are enabling organizations to translate their sustainability ambitions into measurable outcomes."

According to ISG, Kyndryl's strengths include integrated environment optimization, application and algorithm efficiency, and strategic partnerships and technology integration. ISG notes that Kyndryl Sustainability Advisor combines consulting, managed services and a platform approach to centralize energy, emissions, water and e‑waste data across enterprise IT estates, leveraging Kyndryl Bridge – the Company's AI-powered, open-integration platform – for granular visibility across servers, virtual machines and applications.

ISG also highlights Kyndryl's work embedding sustainability into application development and management services, including reengineering applications and algorithms for energy efficiency and bias prevention, as well as its partnerships with hyperscalers to enhance sustainability solutions related to energy, carbon management and cloud migration impacts.

Read the 2025 ISG Provider Lens Digital Sustainability report for IT Solutions and Services in Europe, and learn more about environmental sustainability at Kyndryl.

About ISG Provider Lens® Research

The ISG Provider Lens® Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

