Kyndryl Unveils New Approach to Driving SAP Modernization Powered by Agentic AI

Kyndryl's collaboration with Nova Intelligence underpins new Clean Field approach that supports customers on a more efficient and effective SAP transformation journey

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced an agentic AI-enabled modernization approach designed to drive quicker and more cost-effective SAP transformations for customers. Kyndryl's new Clean Field approach focuses on creating a solid digital foundation for customers migrating from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA that is adaptive, versatile and ready to support future business and operational requirements.

Kyndryl's Clean Field approach leverages the company's collaboration with Nova Intelligence to apply agentic AI in the process of customizing and remediating SAP software code during the SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA migration process. As a result, customers can achieve a clean core migration of their data, processes and systems, and are better able to simplify and streamline their SAP ERP upgrade, while implementing a more modular and adaptive system architecture and environment.

"Enterprises can no longer afford SAP transformations that are slow, rigid or weighed down by legacy complexity," said Michael Bradshaw, Global Practice Leader for Applications, Data and AI at Kyndryl. "By combining our Clean Field approach and deep SAP expertise with agentic AI, we're giving customers a faster, more disciplined path to SAP S/4HANA—one that reduces technical debt, requires less manual effort, accelerates outcomes and creates a digital foundation built for long-term innovation."

Kyndryl's Clean Field approach enables customers to leverage a faster, more cost-efficient and data-informed approach to their SAP modernizations. Combined with Kyndryl's IT modernization services, this approach can be modified and customized to support customers' unique business goals.

By combining deep mission-critical experience and AI expertise, Kyndryl and SAP are working to support customers through:

SAP Business Data Cloud (BDC): Kyndryl leverages SAP BDC to harmonize SAP and non-SAP data with SAP Databricks integration to train AI models and create a trusted digital foundation for generative AI and predictive insights using SAP Joule. With SAP BDC's semantic data layer and Kyndryl's data and platform modernization expertise, the Company helps customers adopt and scale responsible AI use cases that deliver business impact quickly.

Kyndryl and SAP have a long-standing strategic alliance and Kyndryl recently achieved recognition as a global RISE with SAP delivery partner. In addition to leveraging AI within its Clean Field approach, Kyndryl is applying AI-driven services for several SAP solutions to accelerate customers' adoption and optimization of SAP transformation initiatives.

