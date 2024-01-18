Kyndryl Unveils Workflow Orchestration Services to Automate and Modernize Business Processes

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced the availability of Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services, a generative AI-powered digital workplace solution designed to help organizations automate, speed, and streamline essential business processes.

Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services provide a one-stop solution for companies to enhance, improve and modernize the digital workplace experience for their employees and customers. It was designed to support customers seeking to capitalize on no-code/low-code solutions that help improve business outcomes.

The new solution employs workflow capabilities and AI automation to orchestrate business processes, eliminate complexity, minimize cycle time, and maximize return on investment through reduced training and development costs. With the ability to leverage modern platforms, such as Microsoft Power Platform and other no-code/low-code technologies, customers can unleash their citizen developers with the confidence that Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services provides expertise to securely scale and digitize their business.

"The biggest impediment to improving the workplace experience for employees are legacy business processes that are complex and constrained due to components that don't integrate or work well together," said Ivan Dopplé, Kyndryl Senior Vice President, Global Digital Workplace Services Practice. "We are helping customers overcome their workflow challenges by bringing automation and generative AI-powered digital workplaces to life with our new Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services."

Customer benefits of Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services include:

User-friendly interface to enhance the overall user experience, making it easier for employees to navigate and complete tasks efficiently.

Streamlined complex processes across various departments & enabling seamless integrations.

Real-time visibility and tracking of fully automated requests.

Access controls, encryption and audit trails to enable information security and integrity.

Automation requires zero manual interventions and minimizes the risk of human error.

Scalable to accommodate increased workload demands.

Customize applications to meet specific business needs, offering flexibility and adaptability to changing requirements.

"People often regard service level agreements as a silver bullet for their business without realizing that efficient business workflow is about more than monitoring and reporting on data from SLAs," said Udit Singh, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Kyndryl's Workflow Orchestration capability provides an automated resource that can enable companies to gain insights, improve performance, and respond to emerging challenges or opportunities."

To help customers get started with their workflow transformation, Kyndryl Vital and Kyndryl Consult experts are available and ready to provide a range of advisory, implementation and managed services – from co-creation and design to strategic consulting and ongoing business process improvement.

For more information about Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services: https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/services/digital-workflow-orchestration.

