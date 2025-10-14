Sysco Names Kyndryl Inaugural Tech Partner of the Year

Award recognizes Kyndryl's role in accelerating Sysco's IT modernization, strengthening reliability and efficiency across the foodservice supply chain

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysco (NYSE: SYY), the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home, and Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced that Kyndryl has been named Sysco's inaugural Tech Partner of the Year. The recognition honors Kyndryl's delivery excellence on a multiyear Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) upgrade and modernization of Sysco's IT environment, work that supports the reliability, scalability and efficiency of Sysco's day-to-day distribution operations.

Through the partnership, Kyndryl's work progresses initiatives to create a simpler, more flexible technology foundation that supports Sysco in providing uninterrupted delivery of food and supplies to thousands of restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools and other customers every day.

"Kyndryl has been instrumental in our multiyear ERP upgrade. They continue to bring forward targeted, relevant opportunities aligned to our priorities. Their work has allowed us to accelerate our IT roadmap while reducing operating costs. The Kyndryl team is consistently available, delivers on its commitments, and operates as a partner rather than a vendor – which is why they were selected for the award," said Sysco Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Justin Hooper.

"We are honored by Sysco's recognition as its inaugural Tech Partner of the Year – it's an incredible honor and testament to the strength and impact of our partnership," said Jamie Rutledge, President, Kyndryl U.S. "Together, we've delivered critical innovations – optimizing Sysco's distribution systems, modernizing infrastructure and automating operations – while moving fast and driving efficiency across their business. We look forward to continuing to support Sysco in delivering exceptional experiences across the foodservice and supply chain industry."

Learn more about Kyndryl's approach to IT modernization.

Media Contacts:

Sysco press contact

[email protected]

Kyndryl press contact

[email protected]

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 339 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 75,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $81 billion in fiscal year 2025 that ended June 28, 2025.

As the world's largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com . For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.sysco.com .

Follow us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sysco/

https://www.instagram.com/syscofoodie/

https://www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods

https://x.com/Sysco

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

SOURCE Kyndryl