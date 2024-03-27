KYOCERA AVX Launches New 0201 Fuses With the Industry's Lowest Current Ratings

With the release of the new 0201 Accu-Guard II Low-Current Fuses rated for 28mA to 200mA, KYOCERA AVX became the world's first and currently only supplier of 0201 fuses rated for less than 150mA.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, extended its Accu-Guard II Low-Current Fuses with new 0201 case sizes that deliver the industry's lowest current ratings.

Accu-Guard II Low-Current Fuses utilize thin-film technology to achieve precise control over the components' physical and electrical characteristics — beyond what's possible with standard fuse technologies — and deliver extremely low current ratings in compact 0603, 0402, and new 0201 packages. In fact, with this latest release, KYOCERA AVX became the world's first and currently only provider of low-current 0201 fuses rated for less than 150mA.

The new 0201 Accu-Guard II Low-Current Fuses offer current ratings extending from 28mA to 200mA and deliver valuable space savings and fast-acting, high-reliability circuit protection in industrial, energy, utilities, telecommunications, medical, and consumer electronics applications equipped with small, high-density PCBs. These single-use fuses also have a 50A interrupt rating and are additionally rated for 32V, >1MΩ post-fusing resistance, and operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +125°C. Other features include lead-free nickel-solder-coated (Sn100) land grid array (LGA) terminations, compliance with ISO 9001, IATF, RoHS, and UL/cUL regulations, and tape and reel packaging for automated processing.

Ideal applications for the new 0201 Accu-Guard II Low-Current Fuses include battery management systems, battery chargers, rechargeable battery packs, hard disk drives, handheld two-way radios, LCD screens, base stations, computers, tablets, smartphones, medical instrumentation, home appliances, and digital cameras and video cameras. They are also well suited for use in harsh and potentially explosive ATEX environment applications, including gas distribution centers.

"Steady cross-market demand for small, safe, and multifunctional electronic products is driving OEMs to develop circuits equipped with high component densities and sensitive to both heat and DC over-current conditions," said Amir Kopelman, Technical Services Manager at KYOCERA AVX. "We developed our new 0201 Accu-Guard II Low-Current Fuses — which exhibit low resistance, low voltage drop, and the lowest current ratings of any 0201 fuse available on the market and deliver reliable, fast-acting circuit protection — with these small crowded circuits in mind, and we are very excited for design engineers facing these common challenges to try them out."

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

