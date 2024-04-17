KYOCERA AVX Launches Two New Snap-In Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Series

The new SNA and SNL Series snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors are quick easy to install and deliver high-reliability, high-voltage, and high-CV performance over long lifetimes in a wide range of commercial and industrial applications with operating temperatures extending up to +105°C.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, released two new series of snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors: the SNA Series and SNL Series.

SNA and SNL Series snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors deliver high-reliability, high-voltage, and high-CV performance over long lifetimes. In addition, both series are lead-free compatible and RoHS compliant, rated for temperatures extending from -25°C to +105°C, and ideal for use in commercial and industrial applications including frequency converters, solar inverters, power inverters, energy storage systems, and power supplies.

The new series are well suited for use in a wide variety of commercial, industrial, and high-reliability applications. Post this

SNA Series snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors also exhibit high ripple current capabilities, long lifetime performance, and endurance of 5,000 hours at 105°C. They are currently available with three rated voltages (250, 420, and 450VDC), 24 case sizes spanning 22mm x 25mm to 35mm x 50mm (D x L), and capacitance values extending from 82µF to 1,500µF ±20%.

SNL Series snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors exhibit endurance of 3,000 hours at 105°C. They are currently available with eight rated voltages (160, 200, 250, 350, 400, 450, 500, and 550VDC), 36 case sizes spanning 22mm x 20mm to 35mm x 60mm (D x L), and capacitance values extending from 68µF to 2,200µF ±20%.

"We're excited to launch our new SNA and SNL Series snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors," said Mack Cartagena, Staff Research Development Engineer, KYOCERA AVX. "Both series are well suited for use in a wide variety of commercial, industrial, and high-reliability applications and feature fully insulated cases with polarity markings that enable easy snap-in installation as well as safety vents, which provide effective overload protection."

Lead-time for the new SNA and SNL Series snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors is 20–24 weeks and they are shipped in bulk packaging.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's new SNA and SNL Series snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/aluminum-capacitors/#general. To order, please visit DigiKey, Mouser, Newark, TTI, Future, Arrow, and Avnet. For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/ , email [email protected] , follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram, like them on Facebook , call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

PR Image Download:

KAVX056 SNA-SNL Series Snap-in ALEl Capacitors PR.jpg

SOURCE KYOCERA AVX