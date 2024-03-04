KYOCERA AVX Releases a New Range of Load Dump Varistors for Automotive Applications

The new high-current load dump varistors are an extension of its TransGuard Automotive Series, which has been proven to provide reliable bidirectional overvoltage protection and EMI/RFI attenuation in automotive electronics applications for more than 20 years.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, released the new range of load dump varistors as an extension of its trusted TransGuard Automotive Series.

KYOCERA AVX TransGuard Automotive Series varistors are innovative, zinc-oxide-based ceramic semiconductor devices that provide bidirectional overvoltage protection and EMI/RFI attenuation in a single, space-saving SMT package qualified to AEC-Q200 and backed by more than 20 years of proven performance in an array of automotive electronics. Key features include a unique monolithic multilayer construction, nonlinear, bidirectional voltage-current characteristics, high-current and -energy-handling capabilities, multi-strike capabilities, and extremely fast, sub-nanosecond response times. They are also available with glass encapsulation for enhanced resistance against harsh environment hazards including acids, salts, and chlorite flux. Combined, these features enable TransGuard Automotive Series varistors to provide reliable, state-of-the-art circuit protection from voltage transients caused by ESD, induction motor loads, module load dump, and other disruptions, which is increasingly vital as the number of electronic systems deployed in automotive applications continues to grow.

The new VCAS Series load dump varistors outperform competing solutions in terms of both energy handling & footprint size Post this

The new TransGuard Automotive Series load dump varistors are characterized by higher peak current ratings than the rest of the series (2,000A), which make them even more effective at providing reliable protection against high-energy automotive load dump transients. Load dump pulses simulate a sudden battery disconnection from the alternator and cause the alternator to generate an overvoltage impulse that can damage sensitive ICs, which are also increasingly common in today's automotive designs.

TransGuard Automotive Series varistors, including the new load dump varistors, are ideal for use in internal combustion engine, hybrid electric, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, including commercial vehicles, and are especially well suited for use in CAN, LIN, and FLEXRAY modules, sensors, and induction motors. They are compact and lightweight, rated for operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +125°C with no derating, and compliant with JASO D001 1994 and ISO 7637-2-2004 standards for protection against transient surges in the automotive industry. They are also RoHS compliant, lead-free compatible, and free of any other substances of very high concern (SVHCs).

"When compared to similar competing parts, the new TransGuard Automotive Series load dump varistors outperform in energy handling while utilizing a smaller footprint and maintaining all necessary parameters," said Tyler Lagnese, Product Marketing Manager, KYOCERA AVX. "This allows design engineers to achieve significant performance improvements with the added benefit of space and weight savings, which is especially valuable considering the growing number of electronic systems deployed in automotive applications."

The initial release of the new TransGuard Automotive Series load dump varistors consists of three standard part numbers (VCAS222016W400, VCAS222016Y390, and VCAS222016Z400) and their glass encapsulated counterparts (VGAS222016W400, VGAS222016Y390, and VGAS222016Z400), but additional codes are currently in development.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's new TransGuard Automotive Series (VCAS) load dump varistors, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/docs/literature/load-dump-varistors.pdf. For more information about the rest of the TransGuard Automotive Series, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/circuit-protection/transient-voltage-suppressors-varistors/transguard-automotive-series/. To order, please visit DigiKey and Mouser Electronics. For all other inquiries, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/ , email [email protected] , follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram, like them on Facebook , call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

PR Image Download:

KAVX071 TransGuard Automotive Load Dump Varistors PR.jpg

SOURCE KYOCERA AVX