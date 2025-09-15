KYOCERA AVX ANTENNA DIVISION CO-EXHIBITS WITH ANRITSU AT TADTE 2025

Showcasing iridium, GNSS, NTN, and UWB antennas for aerospace and defense applications

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, is exhibiting at the 17th Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE 2025) which will be held from September 18 to 20, 2025, at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1. The KYOCERA AVX Antenna Division will join long-term partner Anritsu at booth K0004 to present the latest antenna solutions, covering satellite communications (iridium, GNSS), non-terrestrial networks (NTN L-Band), and ultra-wideband (UWB) precision positioning.

"We sincerely thank Anritsu for providing the platform and the opportunity to co-exhibit, allowing KYOCERA AVX's antenna technology to be showcased alongside Anritsu's advanced measurement solutions, jointly demonstrating innovative applications in the aerospace and defense sectors," said Carmen Redondo, Director of Global Marketing – Antennas at KYOCERA AVX.

KYOCERA AVX will highlight several high-reliability antennas at the exhibition, including solutions that support both iridium satellite communications and GNSS positioning, antennas specifically designed for NTN low-earth orbit satellite communications, and UWB LDS antennas with patented 360-degree phase consistency. These products are engineered for aerospace, defense, and harsh environments, ensuring reliable communications and precise positioning under extreme conditions, meeting the stringent requirements of defense applications.

Redondo continued, "We are honored to co-exhibit KYOCERA AVX's antenna products within Anritsu's booth. This collaboration highlights the value of integrating measurement and antenna technologies and demonstrates our commitment to delivering reliable and innovative communication solutions for aerospace and defense applications."

About Anritsu

Anritsu Corporation is a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. The company's philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service-assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. Anritsu sells in over 90 countries worldwide with approximately 4,000 employees. For further information please visit https://apsr.anritsu.com/zh-tw/tm/zh-tw-request-product-quote-form.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

