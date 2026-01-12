Kyrie Irving and ANTA Introduce KAI3, Launching the KAI 3.0 Era

More than a new silhouette, KAI3 represents a return defined by renewal, discipline, and the holistic work of rebuilding—on and off the court.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyrie Irving and ANTA introduce KAI3, the first model in the new KAI 3.0 era, marking a pivotal evolution in Irving's on-court journey. More than a new shoe, KAI3 reflects a period of recalibration — a return to the game shaped by patience, resilience, and inner work.

KAI3 embodies the idea of coming back from injury not just recovered but refined. It represents the physical, mental, and spiritual commitment required to rebuild every element of self. The focus is not solely on return, but on what is earned through the process.

The ANTA x Kyrie partnership is built on creativity and vision—Kyrie Irving leads as Chief Creative Officer of ANTA Basketball, shaping signature shoes like the KAI 1, KAI 2 and KAI3, along with apparel lines such as Hélà, to expand ANTA’s global presence. Refined by time. Powered by intention. KAI 3.0-Chinese New Year (CNY)

Time sits at the center of the KAI 3.0 philosophy. Time away from the game becomes a teacher, creating space for reflection, discipline, and transformation. KAI3 is the result of that process — intentional, grounded, and forward-moving.

Built for Control, Balance, and Precision

Every design element of KAI3 reflects stability, flow, and responsiveness — qualities essential to returning stronger than before.

Aerodynamic Silhouette

Inspired by the peregrine falcon, the fastest bird in the world, the streamlined profile reflects speed, precision, and forward motion.



Breathable Upper Construction

Strategically placed air vents increase airflow through the upper, helping regulate temperature while maintaining structure and lockdown during play.



Reinforced Heel Counter

Handcrafted stitching details enhance rearfoot support and durability while delivering a premium, refined finish.



Forefoot Stability System

Layered structural lines follow the natural path of the foot, reinforcing lateral stability during quick cuts and directional changes while guiding force smoothly from heel to toe.



Nitrogen-Infused N2 Foam Midsole

Sculpted geometry distributes impact forces evenly, delivering responsive cushioning, enhanced stability, and a controlled ride.

Debut Colorway: Chinese New Year (CNY)

The first KAI3 colorway honors Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, a time symbolizing renewal, family, and prosperity. Celebrated as the transition from winter to spring on the lunisolar calendar, the holiday represents sweeping away past misfortune and welcoming good fortune ahead.

The CNY colorway features leading tones of beige, gold, and red, colors traditionally associated with protection, abundance, and new beginnings. The palette reinforces the spirit of KAI 3.0 — grounded in tradition and focused on growth.

The Meaning of KAI 3.0

KAI3 is not about rushing back. It is about returning with clarity, intention, and balance. It reflects a belief that recovery is not merely physical, but holistic — requiring patience, discipline, and trust in the process.

KAI 3.0 marks a new chapter.

KAI3 is the beginning.

Availability

KAI3 will retail for $135 and will be available exclusively at Anta.com beginning January 17th.

About Kyrie Irving: Kyrie Irving is an eight-time NBA All-Star, world champion, and cultural innovator whose influence transcends basketball. Through his partnership with ANTA, Kyrie continues to redefine performance and purpose, merging design innovation with spiritual grounding under his guiding mantra: Keep Ascending Inwardly.

About ANTA: Founded in 1991, ANTA Sports is one of the world's leading sportswear brands, combining advanced technology with creative design to empower athletes at every level. The ANTA x Kyrie collaboration represents the fusion of athletic excellence and cultural storytelling—bridging sport and spirit with every release.

SOURCE ANTA