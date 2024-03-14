KYRON LEARNING ANNOUNCES THE BETA OF KYRON STUDIO, A PLATFORM TO INSTANTLY CREATE AI-POWERED INTERACTIVE MULTIMODAL LESSONS

Kyron leverages generative AI to both assist with lesson creation and facilitate tutoring-like interaction between the instructor and the learner.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyron Learning, a startup focused on providing learners equitable access to great instructors, today announced the beta of Kyron Studio, an all-in-one platform to create lessons that dialog with learners through generative AI. Teachers and instructors can create supplemental learning content on any subject in a matter of minutes, specifying the pedagogical approach and guardrails the AI will use to deliver the lesson to the learner. The lessons can be used as they are generated, or augmented with video, visuals, or other learner-facing materials to enhance the experience. Once a lesson is deployed to a specific learner audience, the learner's progress and understanding of the subject are reported back to the creator, simply based on the learner's dialog with the AI assistant.

One-on-one tutoring is a highly effective way to increase learning, but scaling that capability is difficult and expensive. Traditional digital learning content helps address the issue of scale, but developing this content is time-consuming, and usually requires teams of professionals with specialized skills to produce. Further, educational content has traditionally been an undifferentiated, one-way monologue of instruction– it lacks the personalization and back-and-forth interaction between the teacher and learner, and that's the hallmark of what makes one-on-one tutoring so impactful in the first place. Kyron Studio addresses these challenges by empowering any individual teacher or content team to quickly and inexpensively build interactive lessons, allowing organizations to deliver personalized, tutoring-like experiences at scale to their learners.

"We've had a lot of success working with our early customers on creating Kyron lessons for their learning audiences, from K-12 all the way up through colleges and universities, as well as with professional skilling providers," says Rajen Sheth, CEO of Kyron Learning. "But one of the key pieces of feedback we heard was that the curriculum development process is time-consuming and expensive. With the introduction of Kyron Studio, we are starting to chip away at that problem, putting the power of building Kyron lessons into the hands of a much broader audience."

How Does Kyron Studio Work?

Kyron Studio allows you to instantly build a lesson that aligns with the subject you are teaching, and then customize that lesson. It does this by using a wizard that intelligently breaks down any topic and learning objective into multiple sections, and then produces instructional content and dialogue-based knowledge checks for each. The instructor can modify or replace any AI-generated content with their own, including adding videos or images to fully customize the look and feel of their content. The resulting Kyron lesson uses this material to have a generative AI-based conversation with the learner, helping guide them towards the stated learning objective.

"The Kyron Studio beta puts the power of AI-assisted instructional content creation in the hands of our teachers," says April Goble, Executive Director KIPP Chicago Schools. "The fact that the teacher is able to review and edit how the AI interacts with our students is important, and it helps teachers feel more confident about using AI in the classroom."

To learn more, please visit http://www.kyronlearning.com , and try out lesson creation yourself at https://kyronstudio.ai .

ABOUT KYRON LEARNING

Founded in September 2022, Kyron Learning is a startup that is focused on providing equitable access to great instructors for all learners. Kyron Learning provides a platform that uses interactive content to deliver a personalized learning experience, and that leverages AI to guide the conversation between the instructor and learner. Kyron is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Boston and Seattle. The team is comprised of prominent educators, and veteran leaders from Google and Amazon.

SOURCE Kyron Learning