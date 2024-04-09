KYRON LEARNING SELECTED BY WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY, ILLINOIS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, SAGA EDUCATION, RELAY GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION, AND OTHERS TO AMPLIFY THEIR LEARNING SOLUTIONS

The company has also opened the Kyron Learning platform for general availability, after four months in beta.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyron Learning, a company focused on providing learners equitable access to great instructors, today announced the general availability of the Kyron platform, a learning environment that utilizes discussion-based lessons, powered by generative AI, to amplify and scale great teachers. Customers currently using the Kyron platform to enhance their learning solutions include: Western Governors University, Illinois Institute of Technology, Saga Education, Relay Graduate School of Education, Baltimore City Public Schools, Cambiar Education / Run the Future, and KIPP Chicago Public Schools.

By leveraging the Kyron Learning platform, educational institutions and learning solution providers can take advantage of the AI-based learning framework Kyron has created and use it to create state-of-the art interactive learning content in a matter of minutes. Kyron's unique question-based learning methodology and hallmark interactivity can be used in ad hoc learning scenarios or to augment existing curriculum, enhancing traditional offerings.

"Our partners are tackling a diverse set of important problems using the Kyron platform," says Rajen Sheth, CEO of Kyron Learning. "The breadth of use cases shows not only the broad applicability of the Kyron platform across different market segments, but the imaginative and innovative ways that our partners are applying this learning technology."

Western Governors University : WGU is piloting Kyron-based modules in Data Science and Computer Science to give students interactive and asynchronous, after-hours access to instructor support on common challenge areas.

: WGU is piloting Kyron-based modules in Data Science and Computer Science to give students interactive and asynchronous, after-hours access to instructor support on common challenge areas. Illinois Institute of Technology : Illinois Tech is using Kyron in their Coursera-based Managerial Economics courses to provide on-demand, differentiated instruction on frequently asked questions.

: is using Kyron in their Coursera-based Managerial Economics courses to provide on-demand, differentiated instruction on frequently asked questions. Saga Education : As part of its mission to improve educational outcomes, Saga Education is enhancing its adaptive learning technology offerings with Kyron's specialized lessons, aiming to elevate tutor efficacy and empower tutor/student relationships.

: As part of its mission to improve educational outcomes, Saga Education is enhancing its adaptive learning technology offerings with Kyron's specialized lessons, aiming to elevate tutor efficacy and empower tutor/student relationships. Relay Graduate School of Education : Relay is using Kyron lessons to enhance their asynchronous coursework, providing novice educators with the opportunity to learn, practice, and receive feedback around essential classroom skills.

: Relay is using Kyron lessons to enhance their asynchronous coursework, providing novice educators with the opportunity to learn, practice, and receive feedback around essential classroom skills. Baltimore City Public Schools and KIPP Chicago Public Schools : Baltimore City and KIPP continue to be on the forefront of utilizing Kyron's 4th grade math content within their classrooms to deliver differentiated learning at scale, as well as explore Kyron Studio to create their own lessons for their learners.

: Baltimore City and KIPP continue to be on the forefront of utilizing Kyron's 4th grade math content within their classrooms to deliver differentiated learning at scale, as well as explore Kyron Studio to create their own lessons for their learners. Cambiar Education / Run the Future : Cambiar and Run the Future have partnered together to build a fully-online asynchronous course for youth entrepreneurship, enhanced using Kyron, and focused on innovation skill building among diverse populations.

"In early testing, we've seen really positive reactions to the Kyron lessons that we've piloted," says Dr. Joe Dery, Dean of Data Analytics, Computer Science, and Software Engineering at WGU. "By providing students with instructor-curated, interactive content on-demand, especially when live human support may not be readily available, we have the potential to really drive stronger course completion rates, which means more students on their way to a timely graduation. It's really exciting."

The Kyron platform is available immediately for enterprise and institutional use. Find out more at http://www.kyronlearning.com , and build your own lessons from scratch in minutes at http://app.kyronlearning.com/studio .

ABOUT KYRON LEARNING

Founded in September 2022, Kyron Learning is a public benefit corporation that is focused on providing equitable access to great instructors for all learners. Kyron Learning provides a platform that uses interactive multi-modal content to deliver a personalized learning experience, and that leverages AI to guide the conversation between the instructor and learner. Kyron is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Boston and Seattle. The team is comprised of prominent educators, and veteran leaders from Google and Amazon.

