Kytopen and Excellos Explore New Pathways to Non-Viral Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Collaboration will investigate how continuous flow cellular engineering and donor-to-dose manufacturing expertise may advance scalable, non-viral processes for next-generation cell therapies.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kytopen Corp., a leader in continuous flow cellular engineering, and Excellos, Inc., a cell therapy CDMO and member of Blood Centers of America (BCA), today announced that the two companies are exploring a collaboration to advance non-viral cell therapy manufacturing technologies.

The collaboration will focus on assessing the compatibility of Kytopen's Flowfect Tx® platform with Excellos' donor-to-dose manufacturing model and deep cell characterization capabilities. Together, the companies aim to evaluate opportunities to enhance process consistency, scalability, and overall cell quality in the development of next-generation cell-based therapies.

Both organizations share a commitment to accelerating the translation of scientific innovation into practical, patient-focused manufacturing solutions. This strategic initiative embodies our shared vision — seeking new ways to streamline complex workflows and improve outcomes for developers of advanced cell therapies.

"Kytopen's Flowfect® technology represents an exciting advancement in non-viral cellular engineering, and we're eager to explore how it could complement our donor-to-dose expertise," said Tom VanCott, CEO of Excellos.

"Excellos' deep expertise in integrated manufacturing and advanced cell characterization capabilities make them an ideal partner in demonstrating how the Flowfect Tx® GMP platform enables scalable, consistent, and high-quality production of engineered cells." said Kevin Gutshall, Chief Commercial Officer at Kytopen. "We envision a future where advanced treatments become part of everyday healthcare, and our combined approach is designed to get us there."

The initial work will focus on identifying areas of scientific and operational synergy, with the potential for future collaboration as development priorities converge. These proof of principle initiatives aim to generate deeper insights into the biological and process complexities that are not yet fully understood.

About Excellos

Excellos is a cell therapy-focused CDMO leveraging deep scientific expertise, advanced cell characterization, and a unique donor-to-dose model to accelerate the development and manufacture of cell-based therapeutics. Excellos provides custom cGMP services that help reduce variability, improve reproducibility, and enhance translational success. Learn more at www.excellos.com.

About Kytopen

The innovative leader in non-viral, continuous flow cellular engineering technologies, Kytopen, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is transforming how cell therapies are manufactured by maximizing yields, delivering hundreds of billions of engineered cells in minutes – faster than any other technology – and thereby accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacture of advanced engineered cell therapies. Its Flowfect® cellular engineering technology is highly tunable, gentle on cells, and has demonstrated performance across a range of cell types, payloads, and therapeutic applications. Kytopen has recently disclosed strategic partnerships with industry-leading biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and cell therapy-focused medical centers. Kytopen continues to engage strategic partners and is committed to enabling their partners' success by providing innovative technology and developing close collaborative relationships to bring lifesaving, next generation cell therapies to patients worldwide. www.kytopen.com

