TQ Therapeutics GmbH Enters into Technology Access Agreement with Kytopen

Kytopen continues expanding its partnership footprint in Europe through a new agreement with TQ Therapeutics GmbH, a Martinsried, Germany-based biotechnology company advancing next-generation cellular therapies.





TQ Therapeutics, dedicated to advancing the field of cellular in vivo therapies, will gain on-site access to Kytopen's non-viral Flowfect Tx ® cellular engineering platform, supporting the planned integration of the technology into its innovative CELLfinity platform.





A key deciding factor for TQ Therapeutics was validated performance of the Flowfect Tx® platform for the engineering of extracorporeally-retained T cells using the FABfinity cell selection method at both clinical and commercial scale.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and MARTINSRIED, Germany, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kytopen Corp., a leader in non-viral, continuous flow cellular engineering technologies, and TQ Therapeutics GmbH (TQx), a pioneer in modular, target-cell–specific gene modification for the generation and direct delivery of in vivo cell therapies, today announced a joint agreement granting TQx access to Kytopen's Flowfect® cellular engineering technology through the company's Technology Access Program (TAP). This latest TAP partnership marks another significant milestone in Kytopen's expanding presence across Europe.

A key driver of TQ Therapeutics' decision to join the TAP program was the opportunity to evaluate a next-generation, non-viral cellular engineering technology that can be uniquely integrated into its proprietary EXiVO approach—an extracorporeal gene-therapy process that precisely modifies T cells directly from patients' unprocessed whole blood using the company's FABfinity cell-selection technology. As part of the collaboration, the Flowfect® technology will be incorporated exclusively as a core module of TQx's CELLfinity platform, enabling highly efficient delivery of genetic material into defined target cell populations. By combining TQx's in vivo therapeutic approach with Kytopen's continuous flow transfection technology—which applies mechanical, electrical, and chemical forces to rapidly engineer hundreds of billions of healthy cells in minutes—the companies aim to advance a new generation of autologous mRNA T-cell therapies designed to revolutionize treatment across multiple disease areas.

Through TAP, TQ Therapeutics will receive comprehensive proof-of-concept and process-development support with Flowfect® technology. Kytopen will install the Flowfect Tx® system on-site and provide dedicated guidance from its Field Applications Team. In addition, TQ Therapeutics will gain access to the Flowfect Discover™ 96-well optimization platform, accelerating the progression from early feasibility testing through process optimization and into clinical and commercial manufacturing scale.

"Our partnership with TQ Therapeutics represents a shared vision to transform the landscape of engineered cell therapies," said Kevin Gutshall, Chief Commercial Officer at Kytopen. "By integrating Flowfect® technology with TQx's groundbreaking in vivo CELLfinity platform, we are not just advancing technology—we are opening the door to entirely new therapeutic possibilities that have the potential to redefine patient care."

"We are delighted to partner with Kytopen and to integrate the Flowfect® technology into our TQx platform," said Christian Stemberger, Chief Scientific Officer at TQ Therapeutics. "The seamless compatibility of the Flowfect Tx® system with our extracorporeal in vivo cell therapy approach enhances our ability to efficiently engineer cells with high precision and safety. Access to the Flowfect Discover™ platform further accelerates our development pathway—from rapid optimization through to clinical readiness—strengthening our mission to deliver transformative therapies to patients."

About Kytopen:

The innovative leader in non-viral, continuous flow cellular engineering technologies, Kytopen, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is transforming how cell therapies are manufactured by maximizing yields, delivering hundreds of billions of engineered cells in minutes – faster than any other technology – and thereby accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacture of advanced engineered cell therapies. Its Flowfect® cellular engineering technology is highly tunable, gentle on cells, and has demonstrated performance across a range of cell types, payloads, and therapeutic applications. Kytopen has recently disclosed strategic partnerships with industry-leading biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and cell therapy-focused medical centers. Kytopen continues to engage strategic partners and is committed to enabling their partners' success by providing innovative technology and developing close collaborative relationships to bring lifesaving, next generation cell therapies to patients worldwide. www.kytopen.com

About TQ Therapeutics:

TQ Therapeutics GmbH is a biotechnology company based in Martinsried, Germany, dedicated to advancing the field of cellular therapies through their innovative CELLfinity platform. TQx is developing a modular target cell-specific modification platform for the generation of infinite in vivo cell and gene therapy product opportunities. The modular platform is based on TQx's proprietary EXiVO approach - an extracorporeal in-vivo gene therapy. This new generation of autologous mRNA-T-cell therapeutics is designed to revolutionize several treatment areas across indications, without abandoning the advantages of safe autologous cell therapy.

