Kytopen Announces Launch of Technology Access Program Supported by an Expanded Applications Team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and DENVER, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kytopen Corp., a leader in the development of manufacturing platforms and workflows for advanced therapeutic medicines, announces the launch of the Flowfect® Technology Access Program ("TAP") for early access to partners. TAP provides therapeutic partners with a Flowfect Tx™ manufacturing system and hands-on support from Kytopen's specialized field applications team to take partner therapeutics from proof-of-concept testing through process development optimization and into clinical and commercial manufacturing.

Kytopen's Flowfect® platform uniquely integrates continuous fluid flow with electric fields to gently deliver payloads to engineered cells and extracellular vesicles for a range of therapeutic and research applications. This highly tunable system of adjusting mechanical, electrical, and chemical variables maximizes cell health, safety, and platform scalability across a range of cell types and payloads.

"The Kytopen team is excited and proud to launch our Technology Access Program. Flowfect® is innovative in that it is a purpose-built manufacturing platform that can scale down to R&D and process development." said Kytopen CEO, Michael Chiu, Ph.D. "Our combination of a continuous transfection platform, a high throughput process development platform, and a world-class applications team means our partners will be able to rapidly move their advanced therapeutics to manufacturing."

"The Flowfect® platform is compelling which inspired us to collaborate with Kytopen to rapidly plan different workflow formulations for loading mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (MSC) derived extracellular vesicles." said Jon Rowley, Founder and Chief Product Officer at RoosterBio. "Kytopen's technical team has been fantastic to work with as we are developing exosome loading applications with potential broad utility to advanced therapy product developers."

Earlier this year, Kytopen significantly expanded its process development and applications team with the hiring of researchers formerly from Artisan Bio, a developer of novel CRISPR editing systems and cell therapies, to support the incoming Technology Access Program partners and development of templated manufacturing processes for emerging non-viral applications. "Our new team has brought in applied industry skills across immunology, advanced computational analysis, mammalian CRISPR editing, off-target editing safety, and process development optimization, and will work closely with our TAP partners to accelerate their development and achieve manufacturing success," said Luke Ursell, Ph.D., Kytopen's VP of Business Development. This expansion of commercial and application capabilities was supported by a financing round that closed in January and was led by Northpond Ventures.

The Kytopen commercial team will be attending upcoming conferences at Meeting on the Med in Rome in April, and BIO Interational in San Diego in June. Please reach out to [email protected] to request more information on the Flowfect® Technology Access Program.

About Kytopen

Kytopen, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and with an R&D site in Denver, Colorado, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of non-viral manufacturing platforms to accelerate the processes of manufacturing, development, and discovery of advanced therapeutic applications. In May 2023, Kytopen unveiled the Flowfect Discover™, an automated high-throughput genome engineering system, and disclosed strategic partnerships with industry-leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) and translational academic medical centers. By combining Flowfect Discover™ with the large-scale manufacturing Flowfect Tx™ system in process development workflows, developers can now surmount manufacturing challenges during the discovery stage, fostering swifter and more cost-effective innovation. For more information on Flowfect®, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Kytopen