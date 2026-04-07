Kytopen Expands Commercialization Efforts and Board of Directors Following Series B Investment Led by Telegraph Hill Partners

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kytopen Corp., a leader in non-viral, continuous flow cellular engineering, today announced a Series B financing led by Telegraph Hill Partners, with participation from existing investors. The funding will accelerate Kytopen's global commercial expansion and drive further adoption of its Flowfect® technology platform across the U.S. and Europe. As part of the investment, Telegraph Hill Partners will join Kytopen's Board of Directors.

Kytopen's continuous flow transfection technology combines mechanical, electrical, and chemical forces to rapidly engineer hundreds of billions of healthy, high-quality cells in minutes. Designed for flexibility and scalability, the platform integrates seamlessly into closed GMP workflows, and the gentleness of the technology supports the full spectrum of cell therapy modalities. Its Flowfect Tx® GMP and Flowfect Discover™ 96-well systems enable a streamlined path from feasibility and optimization to clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing. Through its strategic partnerships, Kytopen will advance a new generation of cell therapies designed to revolutionize treatment across multiple disease areas.

"Kytopen's Flowfect technology has demonstrated the ability to genetically modify a broad range of therapeutic cell types in higher quantities, with better cell health and with lower cost than existing methods" said Matthew Mackowski, Chairman, Managing Director at Telegraph Hill Partners. "Adoption of technologies like Kytopen's will be essential to achieving broader community access to potentially curative cell therapies by lowering costs, shortening turn-around-time, and reducing variability."

"We welcome Telegraph Hill Partners to our investor base at this pivotal stage," said Michael Chiu, CEO of Kytopen. "With strong and growing customer demand, this investment enables us to scale globally while continuing to invest in the infrastructure needed to support our partners in delivering cost-effective, advanced cell therapies worldwide."

For further information:

Kytopen:

Investor Contact:

Michael Chiu PhD., CEO

[email protected]

Business and Corporate Development Contact:

Kevin Gutshall, CCO

[email protected]

About Kytopen:

The innovative leader in non-viral, continuous flow cellular engineering technologies, Kytopen, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is transforming how cell therapies are manufactured by maximizing yields, delivering hundreds of billions of engineered cells in minutes – faster than any other technology – and thereby accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacture of advanced engineered cell therapies. Its Flowfect® cellular engineering technology is highly tunable, gentle on cells, and has demonstrated performance across a range of cell types, payloads, and therapeutic applications. Kytopen has recently disclosed strategic partnerships with industry-leading biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and cell therapy-focused medical centers. Kytopen continues to engage strategic partners and is committed to enabling their partners' success by providing innovative technology and developing close collaborative relationships to bring lifesaving, next generation cell therapies to patients worldwide. www.kytopen.com

About Telegraph Hill Partners:

Telegraph Hill Partners, founded in 2001 and based in San Francisco, CA, invests in commercial stage life science, medical technology, and healthcare companies. For more information, please see www.telegraphhillpartners.com.

SOURCE Kytopen