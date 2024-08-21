Kyung Hee University Joins UKC 2024

US-Korea Space Exploration Collaboration Forum Set for August 22

Participation in University Leadership Forum Panel and Other Events

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyung Hee University, under the leadership of President Jinsang Kim, will participate in the US-Korea Conference on Science, UKC 2024, starting August 21 in San Francisco, CA, USA. The conference brings together more than 1,000 scientists, entrepreneurs, and government officials from Korea and the United States to discuss key topics. The conference is co-hosted by the Korean Federation of Science and Technology Societies (KOFST), the Korean-American Scientists and Engineers Association (KSEA), and the Korea-US Science Cooperation Center (KUSCO).

Kyung Hee University has organized several activities for UKC 2024. On August 22, the university will host a forum titled "Expanding US-Korea Collaboration in Space Exploration" co-chaired by Choong Seon Hong, Provost for Global Campus, and Professor Eun-Suk Seo from the University of Maryland. The forum will highlight Kyung Hee University's recent research in space exploration and present Kyung Hee University's efforts to expand US-Korea Collaboration in space science.

Additionally, the University will operate a booth at the UKC 2024 venue to promote its research achievements and conduct interviews with emerging and mid-career researchers, aiming to emphasize Kyung Hee University's excellence in engineering to Korean-American scientists. Provost Hong will serve as a panelist at the University Leadership Forum on Thursday, August 22, where he will join university presidents from the US and Korea to discuss topics such as the challenges posed by reduced R&D budgets.

On Friday, August 23, he will speak at Research Vision Talk, presenting "Kyung Hee University's R&D Strategy for Creating a Transformative World." In this talk, he will outline the six strategic areas of research that Kyung Hee University has prioritized: Space Science, Bio-Health, Quantum Technology, Material Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Human Civilization. He will also highlight key achievements in each of these fields, showcasing the university's focused research efforts.

"UKC 2024 is a prime opportunity to showcase Kyung Hee University's exceptional research capabilities and strengthen international cooperation," said Provost Hong. "We aim to expand US-Korea collaboration in space science, one of our six strategic areas of research, and build a global research network to drive innovative outcomes."

SOURCE Kyung Hee University