Kyvos Insights to Host Session at the DataWorks Summit That Will Explore How Business Intelligence on Big Data With Instantaneous Response Times Delivers Business Value

Ajay Anand, vice president of products and marketing at Kyvos Insights, will introduce Arun Jinde, technical architect at Verizon, who will present the session. Arun is a senior member of the technical staff at the company and is responsible for video analytics and BI applications on its big data platform.

As one of the world's largest communications companies, it faced the challenge of analyzing the video viewership data from its more than 6 million viewers to assess a variety of metrics like viewing patterns, popular channels, popular programs, prime time viewership, VOD / DVR consumption, etc. Queries would often take hours or even days to run and more to evaluate, resulting in the company only running the analysis periodically. This led to lag times in its ability to respond to network, content, customer and company problems. Using Kyvos, the company was able to build a BI Consumption Layer that helped them analyze this massive data in its entirety, with the ability to slice and dice and drill down to the lowest levels of granularity, with instantaneous response times. Analysis across mediums, viewers, geographies and diagnostics have enabled the company to get faster, deeper insights at a more granular level, and optimize their engagement with partners and customers.

Session details include:

What: BI on Big Data With Instant Response Times

When: Tuesday, June 19, 2018 from 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Pacific time

from – Where: Meeting Room 230B

Kyvos Insights is a diamond-level sponsor of the DataWorks Summit. Attendees are also invited to learn more about Kyvos by visiting booth D4.

Kyvos Insights is committed to unlocking the power of big data analytics with its unique "OLAP on Hadoop" technology. Backed by years of analytics expertise and a passion for big data, the company aims to revolutionize big data analytics by providing business users with the ability to visualize, explore and analyze big data interactively, working directly on Hadoop. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was formed by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus and Intellicus Technologies. The company has partnered with companies including Cloudera, Hortonworks, MapR, Qlik and Tableau. For more information, visit www.kyvosinsights.com or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

