Kyvos announces availability of Analytics Acceleration Semantic Layer as Azure Application on Marketplace

News provided by

Kyvos Insights

28 Jun, 2023, 13:07 ET

Azure users can accelerate analytics on massive data without the hassle of managing software and infrastructure. 

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyvos, a modern, cloud-native analytics acceleration platform, today announced the availability of its azure application with pay-as-you-go pricing.  

Azure users can now easily create Kyvos service from Azure Marketplace. This Kyvos service offers a faster and more convenient way to scale analytics on trillions of rows, delivering sub-second query performance at lowest cloud cost. Kyvos' smart pre-aggregation technology and semantic layer builds a single source of trusted data and enables intelligent, data-driven business decisions. 

The new on-demand and pay-as-you-go experience will allow quick use of Kyvos analytics acceleration platform with just a few clicks on the Azure console, using existing Azure subscription. Kyvos doesn't charge any monthly fee and you pay as per the time you utilize the service.  

"The ability to implement an analytics acceleration layer on Azure using Databricks will help enterprises which are on the path to data warehouse modernization, make their BI queries superfast," said Rajesh Murthy, COO at Kyvos Insights, during the Databricks Data+AI Summit 2023.  

This launch represents Kyvos' latest effort to strengthen its strategic partnership with Microsoft and Databricks.  

Learn more details about Kyvos Analytics Acceleration Platform on Azure Marketplace. 

About Kyvos 

Kyvos is a modern, cloud-native acceleration platform that enables sub-second querying on massive datasets. The platform' universal semantic layer for democratizes data across the enterprise through self-serve analytics. You can instantly analyze data at any scale irrespective of the analytics tool or underlying cloud platform. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com or connect with us on LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143384/Kyvos_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kyvos Insights

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.