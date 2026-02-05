Kyvos Named a Momentum Leader in G2 Winter 2026 Reports, Earns 42 Badges

Kyvos was named a Momentum Leader in the Momentum Grid® Report for Analytics Platforms, reflecting rapid market traction and increasing enterprise adoption. The company was also recognized as a High Performer in both the Grid® Report for Analytics Platforms and the Enterprise Grid® Report for Analytics Platforms. Additional recognition across Enterprise and Mid-Market segments highlights Kyvos' ability to scale while maintaining strong customer satisfaction and trust.

G2 evaluations are based on authentic customer feedback and assess products against defined criteria such as performance, scalability, ease of use, and overall value. Kyvos' results reflect how organizations are using the platform across analytics and AI initiatives to deliver consistent, governed insights at scale.

According to customer reviews referenced in the reports, Kyvos is frequently cited for its ability to support high-granularity analytics while enforcing consistent business definitions across teams, tools, and use cases. Feedback also highlights Kyvos' role in simplifying analytics architectures, standardizing metrics at scale, and supporting enterprise workloads with built-in governance—capabilities aligned with the evaluation dimensions used across G2 Analytics Platform reports.

"Enterprises are re-building analytics on an AI-friendly semantic foundation," said Rajesh Murthy, Chief Operating Officer at Kyvos Insights. "Kyvos is used to define and access standardized, centralized metrics consistently across AI and BI tools, without fragmenting business rules or governance. Organizations are simplifying analytics architecture and reducing cost with Kyvos, while preparing for much-demanded AI use cases."

As enterprises expand analytics and AI initiatives, many encounter challenges related to fragmented data models, inconsistent definitions, and increasing cloud costs. Kyvos provides a unified semantic layer above cloud data platforms, enabling centralized management of business logic and metrics while supporting governed analytics and AI workloads at scale.

To learn more about Kyvos' recognitions and read verified customer reviews, visit Kyvos' profile on G2 or read the detailed blog post on Kyvos Insights.

About Kyvos

Kyvos is a semantic layer for AI and BI that provides enterprises with a single, consistent, business-friendly view of their data. Kyvos helps eliminate metric drift across BI tools and grounds AI in governed semantic context to improve accuracy and trust.

Kyvos delivers high-performance analytics at massive scale and concurrency, including rich multidimensional analytics on the cloud, while helping organizations control costs without compromising performance.

For more information, visit www.kyvos.io or connect with Kyvos on LinkedIn.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, used by over 100 million buyers annually to make informed software decisions based on verified customer reviews and data-driven insights.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2877904/Kyvos_G2_Badges_2026.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680769/Kyvos_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kyvos Insights