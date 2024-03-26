L Catterton Announces Strategic Investment in Storyteller Overland

GREENWICH, Conn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm, today announced a significant investment in Storyteller Overland (the "Company"), a leading innovator in adventure vehicle manufacturing.

Since its founding in 2018, Storyteller Overland has grown to become a trusted provider of premium Class B RV and expedition vehicles designed to empower lifelong adventurers to embark on unforgettable journeys. In addition to its vehicles sold at more than 40 dealers across the U.S., the Company also offers adventure gear, accessories, and technology for a loyal community of outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts, with a reputation for superior quality and craftsmanship.

With the support of L Catterton's investment, Storyteller Overland plans to accelerate its product development initiatives, invest in manufacturing capabilities, and enhance its dealer network to better serve a growing customer base. Additionally, the partnership will enable Storyteller Overland to explore new opportunities for expansion and innovation within the outdoor adventure market.

"With its strong product offering, sizable dealer network, and engaged community of adventurers, Storyteller Overland is the clear leader in the adventure vehicle space," said Matt Nugent, a Partner in L Catterton's Growth Fund. "In just a few years since its founding, Storyteller Overland has captured considerable market share and has established itself as the new standard of excellence for Class B RVs. We look forward to working with the Storyteller Overland team to continue growing its adventurer community and to help them reach new levels of success."

"We are so excited for this brilliant partnership with L Catterton," said Jeffrey Hunter, CEO of Storyteller Overland. "Their deep expertise in the consumer sector, coupled with their track record of supporting high-growth companies, makes them an ideal partner as we continue to expand our business and bring our vision of adventure to more people around the world."

L Catterton has significant experience investing in outdoor brands. Current and past investments in the space include Pinarello, Getaway, Airxcel, Truck Hero, Heartland RV, and Leslie's, among others.

L Catterton is joined by RX3 Growth Partners, Wheelhouse, and Virentes Partners Group.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $34 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made around 275 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

About Storyteller Overland

Storyteller Overland is a Birmingham, AL-based authentic adventure lifestyle brand with a strong, industry-leading presence and reputation for innovation in the burgeoning Class B RV and expedition vehicle manufacturing space. Founded in 2018 by a stellar team of custom vehicle manufacturing veterans and outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts, the company's prime directive is to constantly inspire and equip its growing community of roadtrippers, vanlifers, overlanders, and nomads with the proper gear, resources, and mindset to "Live Free. Explore Endlessly. Tell Better Stories." Along with its flagship MODE adventure vans and GXV HILT adventure trucks, Storyteller Overland offers a unique see-thru™ pricing model coupled with a style of customer service and community engagement that provides an unprecedented level of on-demand technical and warranty support for all of its owners out on the open road and beyond.

