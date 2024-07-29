L Catterton Appoints Devon Leahy as Global Head of Sustainability

GREENWICH, Conn., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm, today announced the appointment of Devon Leahy as Global Head of Sustainability. Ms. Leahy will support portfolio companies across the L Catterton platform with a range of sustainability-focused projects and value-creation initiatives.

Ms. Leahy joins L Catterton from Ralph Lauren, where she served as Global Head of Sustainability for the past five years. Previously, she held various senior strategy and sustainability-focused roles at Etsy and Walmart. She earned both her M.B.A and M.S. in Environmental Policy from the University of Michigan and her B.A. in Environmental Policy from Colby College.

"Sustainability considerations have played a key role in our business since our founding 35 years ago," said Scott Dahnke, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton. "As we continue to strengthen our resources and capabilities to support the growth of our firm and the mission-driven brands with which we partner, Devon's expertise will be invaluable in helping our teams create, unlock, and capture more value. We are excited to welcome her to the L Catterton team as we continue to build on our commitment to drive sustainability across the global consumer landscape."

"Consumers are increasingly focused on the social and environmental impact of the products they consume and the brands they interact with," said Michael Chu, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton. "We are confident Devon's experience and insight will position us to best support the brands and management teams we partner with around the world."

"I am pleased to join L Catterton in this important global role," said Ms. Leahy. "Having worked with numerous leading consumer brands across the fashion, retail, and technology sectors to develop and execute impact-oriented sustainability strategies, I am excited to bring my expertise and insight to the L Catterton portfolio, which includes some of the most important and iconic category-leading consumer brands in the world."

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $35 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. The firm's funds have the ability to invest between $5 million and $5 billion, across the capital structure, in well-positioned consumer businesses. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 275 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

Contacts:

L Catterton

Julie Hamilton (U.S.)

[email protected]

+1 203 742 5185

SOURCE L Catterton