L Catterton Makes Strategic Investment in Multi-Concept Restaurant Group HUGE

HUGE to Benefit from L Catterton's Experience and Operating Capabilities in the Sector as it Accelerates its Growth in Japan and Expansion into Other Markets

TOKYO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment in HUGE, a multi-concept restaurant group in Japan. The transaction positions HUGE for further growth in the country's bustling restaurant market and to expand overseas by leveraging L Catterton's expertise.

Japan's urban restaurant scene is lauded across the world and continues to excite both domestic and international consumers. Bolstered by rising demand for experiential dining, the premium segment in which HUGE operates has been expanding the most and forecast to remain the fastest-growing part of the market over the coming years.

HUGE has carved a name for itself in the sector by offering elevated dining experiences across its 47 premium casual restaurants spanning an array of brands which specialize in Spanish, Italian, Mexican, American, Modern Asian, and other cuisines. Around 30 of them are located at attractive sites in the Tokyo metropolitan area and the rest are in other major cities like Fukuoka, Kyoto, Nagoya, and Okinawa.

The group therefore enjoys best-in-category customer ratings in aspects such as restaurant atmosphere, food and drink quality, as well as menu variety. It has market-leading booking rates as well, with most of its customers making reservations in advance across both lunch and dinner times, underscoring their patronage as destination visits. The group also has a large base of repeat customers underpinned by the 470,000 members of its official reservation platform and loyalty program, THE HUGE CLUB.

Taka Shimizu, a Partner at L Catterton, commented, "HUGE is a truly differentiated restaurant group rooted in its unique ability to successfully create and operate multiple dining establishments in Japan with a wide range of concepts across a variety of cuisines. Given its distinctives, as well as strong brands and broadening loyalty program membership base, it is very well poised for further growth in the country's restaurant market. We look forward to working closely with HUGE's founder and chief executive officer Yoshihiro Shinkawa as well as his management team to enlarge the group's presence in Japan and overseas as it pursues its ambition to be a global restaurant business."

Mr Shinkawa added, "HUGE's vision since its founding has been to 'create high-quality restaurants that can last for over 100 years and add value to the towns in which they are situated', offering locals and tourists outstanding dining experiences. Partnering with L Catterton enables us to better realize our vision as the firm has a proven track record of successfully investing in and growing restaurant companies with world-class brands. We are confident that L Catterton's extensive experience and operating capabilities in the sector will be gamechangers as we strategically accelerate our domestic and international expansion."

L Catterton has significant experience building restaurant brands across the globe. The firm has invested in around 30 restaurant businesses till date, with current and past portfolio companies in the space including Baja Fresh, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Cigierre, Dishoom, Hopdoddy, Mendocino Farms, P.F. Chang's, and Velvet Taco. In Japan, it recently acquired Kisshokichi, the world's largest Kobe beef restaurant chain, and has been helping to optimize operations and catalyze further growth.

About HUGE

HUGE is a leading multi-concept restaurant group in Japan founded in 2005 that has a portfolio of brands specializing in Spanish, Italian, Mexican, American, Japanese, and other cuisines. The group's vision is to 'create high-quality restaurants that can last for over 100 years and add value to the towns in which they are situated', and currently has 47 premium casual dining restaurants located primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area and other major cities across the country. Its official reservation platform and loyalty program THE HUGE CLUB has over 470,000 members who underpin its large base of repeat customers. For more information about HUGE, please visit huge.co.jp.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $39 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. The firm's funds have the ability to invest between $5 million and $5 billion, across the capital structure, in well-positioned consumer businesses. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 18 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 300 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

CONTACTS

Julie Hamilton (U.S.)

[email protected]

+1 203 742 5185

Bob Ong (Asia)

[email protected]

+65 6672 7619

Teruka Katayama / Arisa Kamei (Kekst CNC, for L Catterton in Japan)

[email protected]

+81 80 4659 0677 / +81 70 3251 6044

SOURCE L Catterton