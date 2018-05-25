This new cable series includes the TRD855HFB family which features shielded RJ45 connectors on each end of the assembly and Category 5e rated cable, the TRG515-P6D family which features shielded RJ45 connectors on one end of the assembly and RJ45 GigE connectors on the other end and the TRG516-P6D family which features RJ45 GigE connectors on both ends of the assembly.

All of these new cable families feature a tinned copper braided shield to protect against EMI/RFI interference and they are EIA568 color-coded for compatibility with standards based installations. These new high-flex cables are ideal for continuous motion, factory automation, robotics and Machine Vision applications.

"This new cable series was specifically designed to address our industrial customer's requirements for rugged, high-flex cables that can stand up to the continuous flexing and motion often encountered in factory automation and robotics applications. Furthermore, the GigE connectors featured on some of these assemblies ensures a secure connection to address high vibration environments," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com's new high-flex, continuous motion Ethernet cable assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com Global Connectivity:

L-com Global Connectivity, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics company.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-com-debuts-new-high-flex-continuous-motion-braided-shield-ethernet-cable-assemblies-300653937.html

