L-Nutra Health® Pioneers New, Innovative Therapeutic Healthcare Model with Official Diabetes Patent

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking stride towards innovating diabetes management through nutrition technology, L-Nutra Health® was awarded the first U.S. patent for type 2 diabetes remission via cellular reprogramming and regeneration. With this historic achievement in nutrition-led healthcare, L-Nutra Health® solidifies its position as the authoritative leader in science-backed nutrition technology.

Founded on two decades of R&D in collaboration with 18 university medical research centers, L-Nutra Health offers novel approaches to chronic diseases that leverage cutting-edge nutrition technology to target the essence of most health conditions: aging, metabolic health, and lifestyle.

L-Nutra Health®'s parent company, L-Nutra, is known for its Fasting-Mimicking Diet (FMD), aimed to induce the cellular and metabolic healing benefits associated with periodic fasting. L-Nutra Health®, the company's medical division, has leveraged these plant-based products to naturally enhance cellular rejuvenation and targets the root cause of age-related health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes.

L-Nutra Health® for Diabetes program was launched in 2023. The 12-month program includes multiple cycles of a tailored version of L-Nutra's popular FMD which has shown improvements in glucose while reducing medication use. The comprehensive program includes supervision by lifestyle medicine physicians and personalized support from dietitians uniquely trained in longevity and diabetes.

Through nutrition, L-Nutra Health® is redefining the landscape of type 2 diabetes management and the speed of regression. In a recently published randomized clinical trial, the program shows remarkable clinical statistics from participants within the program, within just a 6-month time frame, including (but not limited to):

67% of patients were able to successfully reduce their medications.

Patients experienced an average of 59% reduction in insulin resistance.

An average weight loss of 22 lbs. was achieved throughout, without any muscle loss.

Participants also experienced an impressive 1.4 reduction in A1C levels within the 6-month period.

"We aren't merely focused on managing diabetes; our aim is to reverse it, making diabetes remission the new end goal," stated Dr. William Hsu, Chief Medical Officer at L-Nutra and former VP at Harvard's Joslin Diabetes Center. "This patent stands as a testament to our steadfast commitment to providing pioneering solutions that define a new therapeutic category, positioning L-Nutra Health® at the forefront of healthcare."

This milestone not only serves as a beacon of hope for individuals suffering from type 2 diabetes, but also presents an opportunity for healthcare professionals, investors, and consumers to engage with a program that reshapes the paradigm of chronic disease management.

About L-Nutra:

L-Nutra, the leading nutri-technology company, is pioneering the discovery, design and commercialization of novel Nutrition for Longevity and Nutrition as Medicine programs to enhance human healthspan. L-Nutra has gathered 18 global universities to discover breakthrough plant-based nutrition formulations inspired by nature and tailored by Longevity and Medical Sciences to promote healthy aging and wellness. With over 20 clinical trials and 100 filed patents, L-Nutra's approach relies on using evidence-based clinical trials to test longevity and healthspan benefits of novel nutrition formulations that induce cellular rejuvenation and metabolic reset. For more information visit www.l-nutra.com .

