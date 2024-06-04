L-Nutra Unveils Groundbreaking Insights: Fasting-Mimicking Diet Enhances Physical Activity in Type 2 Diabetes Patients

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Nutra , the premier nutri-technology company focused on longevity, is proud to announce the results of a recent study published in BMC Primary Care. This groundbreaking research reveals a promising new approach for transformational lifestyle changes in people with type 2 diabetes. The study , titled "Self-initiated lifestyle changes during a fasting-mimicking diet program in patients with type 2 diabetes: a mixed-methods study," expands on the previously published 12-month FIT trial, highlighting the broader benefits of the Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) on health and lifestyle changes in patients with high blood sugar.

Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) remains a significant societal challenge, with its prevalence and burden increasing globally despite trillions of dollars spent on disease management. This is largely because our current "sick care" model emphasizes medications that mainly address the symptoms rather than reversing the underlying causes. T2D primarily develops due to three key factors: (1) aging, as it typically occurs later in life, (2) muscle loss, which reduces the body's ability to burn carbohydrates, and (3) insulin resistance caused by fat accumulation. The Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD), conducted once a month, is the pioneering intervention that addresses the three main root causes of high blood sugar: cellular aging, muscle loss, and visceral fat accumulation, the primary driver of insulin resistance.

The study focused on 92 participants from the FIT trial, comparing those who followed a monthly 5-day FMD program with a control group receiving standard diabetes care. The mixed-methods design incorporated both quantitative data from validated questionnaires and qualitative insights from focus group discussions.

The FMD program led to a significant increase in self-initiated physical activity among participants, suggesting an emotional and physiological reset in the body. Those in the FMD group increased their total physical activity by 4 hours per week over 12 months, while the control group saw a decrease of 6 hours per week. This remarkable change suggests that the benefits of FMD extend beyond the major metabolic benefits that the study revealed, motivating participants to engage more in physical activities that can support long-term health benefits. These changes were also observed in previous studies conducted on healthy individuals.

Dr. William Hsu, Chief Medical Officer at L-Nutra and former VP of the Harvard's Joslin Diabetes Center, emphasized the significance of these findings: "This study highlights the unique benefits of the Fasting Mimicking Diet, particularly its impact on increasing physical activity without necessitating daily imposition on lifestyle. While on the FMD program, patients felt lighter and stronger, which motivated and enabled them to engage in more physical activity. This is a unique example of how an effective nutrition intervention inspires individuals with type 2 diabetes to take control of other pillars of holistic diabetes management."

One of the standout findings is the preservation of muscle mass in the FMD group. Unlike many other interventions, including popular weight loss drugs such as semaglutide, that lead to significant muscle loss, the FMD program allowed participants to lose fat without sacrificing muscle strength and function.

Interestingly, the study found no significant changes in diet quality during the 25 days between FMD cycles. This indicates that the powerful effects of the FMD are not diminished by participants' regular eating habits during non-fasting periods. This supports the concept that the only FMD is a powerful nutrition technology, offering sustained health benefits without requiring cumbersome lifestyle changes.

Dr. Joseph Antoun, MD, PhD, CEO & Chairman of L-Nutra, added, "The FIT trial continues to demonstrate the metabolic and cellular transformative benefits of the Fasting Mimicking Diet. By preserving muscle mass and promoting the novel notion of weight care instead of weight loss, FMD not only boosts physical activity but also demonstrates that profound health improvements can be achieved without rigid daily lifestyle changes. This aligns with our 'Food is Medicine' ethos, providing a powerful, drug-free intervention that empowers patients to seize control of their health."

