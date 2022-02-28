L2 Labs Foundation backed ZKSea to launch NFT collection with legendary former Russian figure skater Evgeni Plushenko

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKSea has entered a partnership with NFKings, a leading NFT creatives and distribution Platform, and a legendary former Russian figure skater, a four-time Olympic medalist, Evgeni Plushenko, to launch a notable sports collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on March 4th, at 10:00 AM (UTC). The NFT sales will last for two days and end on March 6th, at 10:00 AM (UTC), with exciting NFT airdrops coming soon.

Backed by L2 Labs Foundation, ZKSea is established on top of the Zero-Knowledge proof platform ZKSpace and mints, stores, and trades NFTs utilizing Ethereum's Layer 2 scaling technology ZK-proofs. The cutting-edge Ethereum Layer 2 NFT marketplace enables a cost-effective and efficient platform for NFT enthusiasts. With the support from NFKings,the Plushenko NFTs from this collection will be minted on the ZKSea marketplace and distributed in Mystery Boxes.

"It doesn't matter what kind of result will be in the end. I already win for myself." -----Evgeni Plushenko

Evgeni Plushenko is widely regarded as one of the most outstanding figure skaters of all time. He is a four-time Olympic medalist (2006 gold, 2014 team gold, 2002 & 2010 silver), a three-time World champion, a seven-time European champion, a four-time Grand Prix Final champion, and a ten-time Russian national champion. Additionally, he scored a record on the Grand Prix circuit with 22 victories. With all his remarkable achievements, he is considered one of the most legendary figure skaters in history.

"I skate for the fans. It's not as fun without them there supporting me. I get energy from them, and I want to skate well for them. They relax me. They make me happy when I skate for them." -----Evgeni Plushenko.

This NFT collection is designed by NFKings to honor some of Plushenko's most memorable career moments and provide an intimate experience for all his fans to interact directly with their favorite figure skating superstar.

The NFT market is undergoing rapid growth. Numerous famous athletes and sports clubs partner with NFT marketplaces to issue NFTs in multiple formats, including but not limited to games and collectibles, video highlights and GIFs, memorabilia, digital autographs, and tickets and packages, among others. Nowadays, NFTs enable athletes to promote their names and open new avenues and ideas for engaging with fans. For sports fans, this is an opportunity to acquire digital collectibles as well as meet their favorite athlete.

The launch of this project will be March 4th, at 10:00 AM (UTC). Here is the chance to purchase an NFT for your most admired figure skating legend.

About ZKSpace

The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.

About NFKings

NFKings is a leading NFT ecosystem platform that is focused on the three key pillars that build the foundation for a sustainable Metaverse. Firstly, the creation and production of branded NFTs that will form the content for the Metaverse. Secondly, the creation and production of NFT games will entertain users whilst allowing the growth of utility for these branded NFTs. Lastly, a beautifully created Metaverse that links NFTs and Game-Fi into one arena where all of us mingle, socialize, and interact. Welcome to the new internet world on the blockchain.

