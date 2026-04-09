L7 Informatics Announces L7|SYNAPSE™: Advancing Context-Aware AI for Regulated Scientific Execution

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics today announced the launch of L7|SYNAPSE™, an agentic AI layer built on the L7|ESP platform, designed to make artificial intelligence operationally reliable and secure in regulated life sciences environments.

Across the industry, organizations are under increasing pressure to accelerate throughput while maintaining strict quality and compliance standards. According to McKinsey & Company, advanced analytics and automation can improve productivity in pharmaceutical operations by up to 30%, yet adoption remains uneven due to fragmented data and workflows. Similarly, Deloitte reports that over 60% of life sciences companies still struggle with siloed systems that limit effective data utilization, while Gartner notes that fewer than half of AI initiatives in regulated industries successfully scale beyond pilot phases.

L7|SYNAPSE addresses this gap by embedding a conversational, context-aware interface directly into the workflow execution layer of L7|ESP. Users can build agents, ask questions, retrieve data, generate workflows, and produce summaries using natural language (including voice), without needing to navigate underlying systems or data structures. More importantly, every response is grounded in a private, organization-specific knowledge base that includes SOPs, protocols, and batch records, ensuring outputs are accurate, traceable, and aligned with governed data.

The development of L7|SYNAPSE has been shaped in close collaboration with early customers, incorporating real-world feedback from laboratory, quality, and manufacturing environments. These insights have directly informed key capabilities, from knowledge grounding and permission-aware responses to workflow generation and cross-system data access, ensuring the solution addresses practical challenges encountered in day-to-day operations.

By retrieving relevant information before invoking a large language model, L7|SYNAPSE delivers citation-backed answers that reflect real-time operational context and user permissions. This approach enables organizations to move beyond experimental and point AI use cases and toward consistent, compliant execution at scale. The platform also supports flexible integration with all the major cloud-based (Claude, ChatGPT, AWS Bedrock) or locally hosted LLM models, allowing organizations to meet security and regulatory requirements. L7|SYNAPSE is also compliant with industry standards such as MCP and A2A.

"L7|SYNAPSE is designed to close the gap between AI capability and the operational reality of running small and large regulated scientific enterprises," said Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., President & CEO of L7 Informatics. "It enables teams to interact with complex workflows in a simpler way while ensuring every action and insight remains grounded in trusted, governed data."

By reducing the need to search across systems, interpret fragmented documentation, or rely on specialized expertise, L7|SYNAPSE streamlines workflows across laboratory, quality, manufacturing operations, and tech-transfer between Pharma and CRDMOs. The result is faster decision-making, improved consistency, and a more scalable approach to execution across the scientific value chain.

Learn more about L7|SYNAPSE:

https://l7informatics.com/l7synapse

Contact L7 Informatics:

https://l7informatics.com/get-started/

About L7 Informatics

L7 Informatics provides scientific data management and workflow orchestration solutions that unify data, processes, and insights across life sciences organizations, enabling faster innovation with built-in compliance.

SOURCE L7 Informatics