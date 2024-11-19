L7 Informatics Partners with ZAETHER to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Life Sciences

Strategic Alliance Combines L7's Unifying Platform with ZAETHER's Consulting Expertise to Drive Innovation and Operational Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics, the provider of the leading unifying platform for integrated data and workflow solutions in the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ZAETHER, a renowned enterprise business transformation consultant and industry outcomes provider. This collaboration is set to deliver comprehensive software, transformation roadmaps, and support solutions that will empower life sciences leaders to drive transformative change with greater flexibility, adaptability, and speed to market.

Under this partnership, L7 Informatics will provide its extensive life sciences software portfolio, anchored by the L7 Enterprise Science Platform (L7|ESP®), while ZAETHER will complement L7 Informatics with its operations expertise and managed services solutions. Together, we will offer life sciences leaders the tools and expertise needed to maximize the value of their software investments and enhance the digital maturity of their operations.

"Our partnership with ZAETHER represents a significant step forward in our mission to support life sciences organizations in their digital transformation journeys. By combining L7's cutting-edge platform with ZAETHER's deep industry expertise, we are enabling our customers to achieve unprecedented levels of operational excellence and innovation," said Steven Barash, VP of Strategy and Product Management at L7 Informatics.

The combined offering of L7 Informatics and ZAETHER will give life sciences organizations the agility to adapt to the rapidly changing industry landscape. By streamlining processes, enhancing data integration, and fostering collaboration, this partnership aims to accelerate time-to-market for life-saving therapies and products.

"At ZAETHER, we are committed to helping organizations achieve their business objectives by leveraging digital technologies to transform how they operate and ensuring their people and processes are adapted to the new ways of working. Partnering with L7 Informatics allows us to extend our capabilities and deliver even greater value to our clients in the life sciences sector," said John Seffernick, Managing Director of ZAETHER.

About L7 Informatics

L7 Informatics, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated scientific data and analytics solutions. The company offers a comprehensive platform that enables seamless data integration, advanced analytics, and collaborative workflows, empowering scientists and researchers to accelerate discoveries, improve operational efficiencies, and drive innovation. L7's mission is to revolutionize how scientific data is managed, analyzed, and utilized, facilitating breakthroughs in research, drug discovery, development, and manufacturing.

To learn more, visit www.l7informatics.com .

About ZAETHER

ZAETHER (zaether.com) is a digital consultant and outcomes provider for life science companies seeking scale, speed, and competitive advantage to get products to the world faster. ZAETHER is working with digital leaders and executives at global life science companies to reimagine operations and manufacturing by building a digitally enabled enterprise.

Parties interested in working with or for ZAETHER should go to https://www.ZAETHER.com/about to send a message of interest.

