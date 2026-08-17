L7 Informatics Unveils L7|ESP® 2026.1, Solidifying the Premier Agentic Operating System for Precision Sciences

Milestone release introduces L7|SYNAPSE™ AI framework, up to 100x faster evaluation performance, and advanced NORs & PARs compliance modeling to power mission-critical operations.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics, Inc., a provider of foundational data orchestration and digital transformation infrastructure for precision sciences, today announced the general availability of L7|ESP 2026.1. Building on a unified composable data fabric refined over more than a decade, this milestone release solidifies L7|ESP as the definitive Agentic Operating System for Precision Sciences, transforming complex, multi-system operations into an integrated, high-throughput execution environment.

L7|ESP® 2026.1: the Agentic Operating System for Precision Sciences. LIMS, ELN, MES, and Scheduling on one foundation, now activated with the L7|SYNAPSE™ agentic layer.

"We built L7|ESP from day one to serve as the single, foundational operating system for complex science," said Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., CEO of L7. "With 2026.1 and the deployment of L7|SYNAPSE™, we are fulfilling that vision by activating the agentic layer. By pairing human expertise with the Seven agent framework, we provide enterprise leaders across life sciences, food sciences, ag-bio, and advanced science-based industries with the operational engine needed to execute scientific programs at unprecedented speed, precision, and governance required in highly regulated industries."

As science-driven organizations, both regulated and non-regulated, try to scale their operations or incorporate AI into their business process orchestration, their existing fragmented point solution architecture introduces significant operational friction. L7|ESP 2026.1 resolves this by layering autonomous agentic intelligence directly onto its existing unified architecture. The release enables global enterprises to bridge gaps across research, process development (CMC), formulation, tech transfer, and clinical/commercial manufacturing within their internal and external supply chains using the LIMS, ELN, MES, and Scheduling apps.

Core Enterprise Capabilities in L7|ESP 2026.1 includes:

L7|SYNAPSE AI Architecture: Introduces "Seven," a chief agent framework that orchestrates specialized sub-agents alongside a RAG knowledge store and pluggable LLMs to automate mission-critical workflows.

Performance Evaluation Acceleration: A re-engineered evaluation engine delivers up to 100x faster baseline computation, translating to real-world calculation speedups of up to 80x and 20-50% faster save times for complex sheets, alongside indexed entity searches and enhanced deployment options for minimal-downtime operations.

NORs & PARs Operational Modeling: Implements rigorous Normal Operating Ranges and Proven Acceptable Ranges with unit-aware math, embedding compliance and precision control directly into manufacturing and asset management.

User Experience & Workflow Readiness: Features role-based personalized homepages, document-style notebook editing, and unified filtering to accelerate operational velocity.

"Our focus with 2026.1 was delivering a superior experience for all classes of users, from administrators to architects, to end users," added Robert Zeigler, Ph.D., Vice President of Product Development. "Whether deployment, implementation, system performance, compliance, or end user quality-of-life, this release gives organizations a more resilient, dynamic foundation to turn complex data into mission-critical outcomes all while improving operational excellence."

L7|ESP 2026.1 is available immediately for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployments. To learn more, visit l7informatics.com.

About L7 Informatics:

L7 Informatics delivers the foundational software infrastructure that connects data, intelligence, and operations for precision sciences and healthcare. Its enterprise platform, L7|ESP, serves as an Agentic Operating System that unifies scientific workflows, equipment, and teams into a single composable ecosystem.

SOURCE L7 Informatics